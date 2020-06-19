Automatically blocked porn on the internet in Italy: here is the League amendment

Matteo Salvini’s League has presented an amendment to the law on justice in the conversion phase through which aims to preventively prevent pornographic content on the internet unless there is an explicit request from the contract holder.

In the text of the article, 7 bis read that “supply contracts in electronic communication services must include parental control systems, that is to say, filtering inappropriate content for minors and blocking content reserved for audiences over the age of eighteen among the pre-activated services. These services must be free of charge and can only be deactivated at the request of the consumer, owner of the contract“.

Basically then providers will be required to automatically block access to porn content present on the web, only to unlock them if requested by the contract holder. In this way, a real parental control would be activated by default but applied to the internet.

The speaker Simone Pillon explained that “the introduction of the obligation for suppliers of mobile phones, tablets, laptops, TVs and other devices to pre-install a filter for free on the devices to block violent, pornographic or inappropriate content for minors. I hope that in this way the many children who now have daily Internet access will be made safe. A small gift from the big family of the League to moms and dads“.

Their competent committee in the Chamber gave a positive opinion, in order not to expire the terms of conversion of the decree.

In the event of final approval, goodbye to gifts like the ones that Pornhub did during the quarantine.