Author of a book on mushrooms lets the mushrooms grow on his manuscript and eats them

For his new book about mushrooms, “Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds, and Shape Our Futures”, the young biologist Merlin Sheldrake he adopted a really curious advertising method: he made it grow among the pages of his writing Pleurotus mushrooms, and then he ate them.

Sheldrake wants to direct attention to mushrooms, without which so many plants that populate our planet would not exist. The mushroom Pleurotus, grown between the pages of the book, is one of the great omnivores of nature since it manages to devour anything: from crude oil to used cigarette butts and even glyphosate, a broad-spectrum herbicide that usually also devours plants.

This predatory mushroom it can even hunt and kill nematode worms. “Initially I was flattered that the mushroom seemed to have consumed the book so greedily, but reflecting I don’t think I can take it as a vote of confidence“Sheldrake says in a video that you can watch at the bottom of the news.

The mushroom in question is also edible and is widely used in our kitchen. In the video, the biologist lists a list of recipes to eat the dish with taste: in brine, fried, or stir-fried with a little garlic and a little oil.