Australia to close Victoria State borders due to rising cases of Covid 19 there

The borders of the State of Victoria in Australia are to be closed due to an increase in cases of Covid 19 there as the virus outbreak is worsening in that state.

The border between the State of Victoria and the State of New South Wales will close for midnight from midnight tomorrow, officials say.

There are approximately 6.6 million people living in Victoria and 127 new cases were announced in one day as the virus spreads strongly through the city of Melbourne.

Plans to open the border between Victoria and southern Australia have been postponed.

Mitigation restrictions have taken place in recent weeks and now the number of cases of the virus in Melbourne has increased dramatically and some neighborhoods in Melbourne are closed for the rest of the city until the end of July.