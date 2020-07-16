AUDIO: ‘I really enjoyed it’ – her last program presented by Áine Ní Churráin after 40 years on RnaG

Áine Ní Churráin, from An Choitín in Gaoth Dobhair, began working with RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta in 1980.

The program was presented by renowned Donegal broadcaster Áine Ní Churráin Top Stories present for the last time this morning as she retires from RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta after 40 years.

Ní Churráin, from An Choitín in Gaoth Dobhair, began working with RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta in Derrybeg, Donegal in 1980.



He was one of the original staff of the magazine program Top Stories which was started in 1996.

There will be a special edition of it Top Stories in honor of the well-known broadcaster airing tomorrow, Friday at 11am, when she will be interviewed by Edel Ní Chuireáin, RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta Regional Manager in Derrybeg.

Speaking about all the years she has spent broadcasting with the Gaeltacht station, Ní Churráin said that it was a "fantastic" job and that she will miss the work and the company "very much".

“I've spent a big part of my life working here, and I really miss it. I can watch the Radio from my bedroom! It will be a big change.

"I've had a great time working here, working with good colleagues, many of whom are now my lifelong friends, and unfortunately some of them are now in the crowd of truth."

Áine Ní Churráin hopes that she will now have the opportunity to spend more time with her art, photography and other hobbies.

She is married to Damien McKeever, and they have four children.