Latest news
Updated:

AUDIO: ‘I really enjoyed it’ – her last program presented by Áine Ní Churráin after 40 years on RnaG

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Latest newsBrian Adam -

Jack Chambers appointed minister of state for the Gaeltacht but a question about his ability to speak Irish

Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed in the Dáil today that the Fianna Fáil TD from Dublin West has been appointed...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

A colossal cosmic structure that spans 1.37 billion light years has been discovered

In a research published in The Astrophysical Journal, it has been described as an immense structure of 1.37 billion...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

The first packs of animated stickers are available on WhatsApp

A few days ago we learned that WhatsApp was experimenting in its beta versions of iOS and Android with...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Doubts about the future of the Gaeltacht state ministry as Calleary is promoted

Dara Calleary is thought to be most likely to be promoted due to the announcement that Agriculture Minister Barry...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Top StoriesBrian Adam -

This dangerous dolphin was 16 feet long and hunted!

Wisconsin: The dolphin is an innocent aquatic animal found in both oceans and rivers. But 25 million years ago...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

WhatsApp crash of almost 1 hour prevents sending or receiving messages

WhatsApp does not work. The famous messaging application has stopped working a few minutes ago and its normal use...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Áine Ní Churráin, from An Choitín in Gaoth Dobhair, began working with RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta in 1980.

AUDIO: ‘I really enjoyed it’ - her last program presented by Áine Ní Churráin after 40 years on RnaG

The program was presented by renowned Donegal broadcaster Áine Ní Churráin Top Stories present for the last time this morning as she retires from RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta after 40 years.

Ní Churráin, from An Choitín in Gaoth Dobhair, began working with RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta in Derrybeg, Donegal in 1980.


He was one of the original staff of the magazine program Top Stories which was started in 1996.

There will be a special edition of it Top Stories in honor of the well-known broadcaster airing tomorrow, Friday at 11am, when she will be interviewed by Edel Ní Chuireáin, RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta Regional Manager in Derrybeg.

Speaking about all the years she has spent broadcasting with the Gaeltacht station, Ní Churráin said that it was a "fantastic" job and that she will miss the work and the company "very much".

“I've spent a big part of my life working here, and I really miss it. I can watch the Radio from my bedroom! It will be a big change.

Áine Ní Churráin, 1980, from the newspaper Amárach.

"I've had a great time working here, working with good colleagues, many of whom are now my lifelong friends, and unfortunately some of them are now in the crowd of truth."

Áine Ní Churráin hopes that she will now have the opportunity to spend more time with her art, photography and other hobbies.

She is married to Damien McKeever, and they have four children.

More Articles Like This

Supervised shoppers worry about new rule

Latest news Brian Adam -
A spokesman for the Association of Retailers, Groceries and Dairies and their Traders said that the biggest challenge for members will be to ensure...
Read more

Man killed in Mayo road accident

Latest news Brian Adam -
A man over the age of 40 has died in a road accident in Co Mayo yesterday. The man's motorcycle and a car collided on...
Read more

A man from Derry has been charged with possession of a firearm

Latest news Brian Adam -
A 27-year-old man was brought before a court in Derry today charged with possession of the gun that killed journalist Lyra McKee. Niall Sheerin from...
Read more

New evidence on the significant remains of Navan

Latest news Brian Adam -
Archaeologists from Queen's University Belfast and the University of Aberdeen have found new evidence of significant Iron Age and Medieval remains in Navan. Their...
Read more

Talks by the Taoiseach with parties in the North

Latest news Brian Adam -
Taoiseach Micheál Martin is due to travel to Belfast today, where he will meet with Northern political leaders. This is Micheál Martin's first time north...
Read more

India 28,000 new cases of Corona in one day

Latest news Brian Adam -
New Delhi: The spread of corona virus in India has accelerated further and in the last 24 hours, code-19 has been confirmed in another...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY