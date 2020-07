bill to: A Taliban attack on Afghan security forces in Kunduz province has killed 13 people and injured 10 others.

According to Afghan media, 13 people were killed and 10 wounded in a Taliban attack on Afghan security forces in Kunduz province, including nine policemen and four soldiers.

According to Afghan security sources, the Taliban attacked a security check post in Kunduz province at around 1 am, after which more troops were called in the area. Could not be verified.