At the end of the 18th century, one in five citizens of London had Syphilis

In the mid-1930s, precisely during the late eighteenth century, one in five Londoners had syphilis. New research published in the Economic History Review has analyzed hospitalization data to account for the disease. The results show a much higher incidence in London than in other countries.

In fact, the disease in question was up to 25 times less common in rural England and Wales during the late 1700s. “It is not surprising that London’s sexual culture differed from that of rural Britain during this period“, points out historian Simon Szreter, of the University of Cambridge in the UK.”London was in a completely different league from provincial cities – even considerable ones – such as Chester.”

Experts carefully examined the occupancy rates of hospital beds and the length of hospital stays of the time, including records from 1760. A total of 2,807 patients per year were treated for syphilis – around 1775 – in the institutes examined. By multiplying the results obtained from their catchment area to the rest of the city, the initial figure is reached: 1 in 5 Londoners during the late 18th century had syphilis.

Furthermore, these results also match the contemporary writings of the time. “Understanding infection rates is also a crucial way to access one of the most private, and therefore historically hidden, human activities, practices and sexual behaviours“. Part of the importance of the study comes from the gaps in our current knowledge and tells historians much more about syphilis mortality rates as well as on the sexual practices of Londoners during this period.