Updated:

At last! YouTube Music adds the "Explore" tab to its web platform

By Brian Adam
0
0

At last! YouTube Music adds the "Explore" tab to its web platform

Google has taken the direct one and has decided to make its YouTube Music app its main reference sooner rather than later since Play Music has already been relegated and its end is set for the end of this year. So it is time to put all those functions that the competition from Spotify, Apple Music, etc. has.

And if there is a function that obsesses the owners of these musical platforms it always offers us an alternative to continuing listening and listening to more songs. Recommendations that are supposedly related to our tastes and that over the years are getting more and more correct. This is the case of the “Explore” tab that was absent from the web platform.

First on smartphones

Thus the things, it is necessary to remember that this “Explore” tab has already reached the iOS and Android apps on mobile devices, so it was a matter of days that it landed on the web platform, for when we use YouTube Music from Chrome, or, within the web app that installs us on the desktop as direct access that saves us from having to open the browser.

As you can see in the image below, you will have this new “Explore” section so that YouTube Music shows you alternatives to enjoy. As always, to say that to have the possibility of using the full service, you will have to have a subscription to the platform that, in this case, comes together with that of normal YouTube, in such a way that we will be able to see all the videos that We want without advertising and, in addition, enjoy the possibility of downloading videos to play offline, or listen to them in the background even if our mobile is blocked.

Browse YouTube Music.

Having said the above, to get the new “Explore” tab you don’t have to do absolutely nothing nor update any application, because it is applied on the server from which it works. In it we will find all kinds of compilations about moods, musical genres, artists, etc. It is quite generic but it can guide you through the vastness of its millions of available alternatives.

In addition to all of the above, with that new tab, YouTube Music has also added a new section within “Explore” with all the albums that have been released on the platform in recent days, in case we want to gossip to see what’s there. As always, the more you use YouTube Music, the more it will know about you and the more it will be right, so give it a little time before it recommends content that really interests you.

