Tech NewsAppsEntertainmentHow to?
Updated:

At last you will know what is the most seen on Netflix, you know how?

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

AndroidBrian Adam -

Android smartphones, uninstall these apps: dangerous spyware discovered

Here we go again: after the huge list last time, security experts have discovered others applications downloadable from the...
Read more
Editor's PickBrian Adam -

Adidas and Nike together against racism: historic retweet on Twitter!

Nike and Adidas go down together to fight racism. The two clothing brands joined in memory of George Floyd,...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

The YouTube ‘app’ will integrate Google searches into Android

Surely on many occasions, you have wondered Why this hobby of those from Mountain View for sneaking their search...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

How to easily erase your visited places history on Google Maps

When they tell us that in June we will have to use applications to facilitate the monitoring of coronavirus...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

5 super WhatsApp tips that maybe you did not know

5 super WhatsApp tips. Photo: Writing WhatsApp It allows you to communicate instantly with friends and colleagues, it is surely...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

Xiaomi Redmi Display 1A official: a PC monitor under 80 euros per exchange

The "hot week" of Xiaomi / Redmi, which also saw the announcement of several devices concerning our country, is...
Read more
ComputingBrian Adam -

WhatsApp on the iPad? So you can use it

WhatsApp is a very special application Because, unlike other messaging, we can only have it activated on a single...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Netflix, until now, has been very jealous of making known which content is the most viewed, or how many views a movie or series has since that information prefers to keep it. The fact is that, because of that policy, the users of the platform did not have something as elementary as a classification to know what is the most viewed, the most followed or whatever.

So, we had no choice but to resort to the opinion of our friends or family: “Have you seen anything interesting lately?”, And depending on what they told us, because we started to see it or not. Now Netlfix has reconsidered and is going to release a little help so that we have it at hand at all times and we know, more or less, what the community is seeing.

New Netflix Top. Netflix

Surely Netflix has not taken the step of introducing this novelty before until it has convinced itself that there is no danger that the platform will fall into a vicious circle whereby all users end up always seeing the same thing, if they attend to dozens of alternatives that open before us every month. And is that the danger of a Top 10 is that, if it is not managed correctly, it drives content leaving out to everyone else.

New Top with the most seen

Aware of the important moment of adding that Top 10 to Netflix, from the platform they have announced their next arrival so that we can access it at the moment we click on the tabs of series or movies. Depending on the content you are looking for, pressing will bring up a ranking with the 10 most viewed in our country. But be careful, because There is an important tagline in the company’s statement and that selection will also be made based on “how relevant be the series and movies for “us. That means that two users will not see the same rating.

At the moment, this function has been enjoying on Netflix Mexico and the United Kingdom but it will be from the next dates when it reaches most of the countries. In the official statement it is not specified exactly when, but hopefully we will have access in the next few weeks. Do you think this classification will help you to correctly choose the new series you want to see? Or are you one of those who already take these decisions made in advance?

More Articles Like This

Google updates several applications with tools that will help us improve sleep quality

Apps Brian Adam -
A couple of weeks ago it was leaked that Google was going to allow us to monitor our sleep habits in order to improve...
Read more

Google Pixel improves battery, personal security and more with the June 'Feature Drop'

Android Brian Adam -
Three months after the second 'Feature Drop', Google updates the Pixel with exclusive characteristics that they will only have their mobiles, at least for...
Read more

Ten backgrounds for video calls, or the computer, recommended by Airbnb

Apps Brian Adam -
During quarantine we have become accustomed to using the video conferencing tools that have been imposed on us from work and, although at first,...
Read more

You can now subscribe to Disney + in Spain, and with a discount

Apps Brian Adam -
Disney + is the other great streaming platform that will arrive in Spain soon and that counts, no more and no less, than with...
Read more

Google Photos improves the way of sharing albums, you know how?

Apps Brian Adam -
The great advantage that Google Photos offers us, whether we are the ones who share or share all kinds of photos and videos, is...
Read more

How to change the default map application in Google Photos

Apps Brian Adam -
Since the operating systems of our computers and mobile devices were created, there is the figure of the default or default application, and that...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

At last you will know what is the most seen on Netflix, you know how?

Netflix, until now, has been very jealous of making known which content is the most viewed, or how many...
Read more
Apps

Google updates several applications with tools that will help us improve sleep quality

Brian Adam -
A couple of weeks ago it was leaked that Google was going to allow us to monitor our sleep habits in order to improve...
Read more
Android

Google Pixel improves battery, personal security and more with the June 'Feature Drop'

Brian Adam -
Three months after the second 'Feature Drop', Google updates the Pixel with exclusive characteristics that they will only have their mobiles, at least for...
Read more
Apps

Ten backgrounds for video calls, or the computer, recommended by Airbnb

Brian Adam -
During quarantine we have become accustomed to using the video conferencing tools that have been imposed on us from work and, although at first,...
Read more
Apps

You can now subscribe to Disney + in Spain, and with a discount

Brian Adam -
Disney + is the other great streaming platform that will arrive in Spain soon and that counts, no more and no less, than with...
Read more
Apps

Google Photos improves the way of sharing albums, you know how?

Brian Adam -
The great advantage that Google Photos offers us, whether we are the ones who share or share all kinds of photos and videos, is...
Read more
Apps

How to change the default map application in Google Photos

Brian Adam -
Since the operating systems of our computers and mobile devices were created, there is the figure of the default or default application, and that...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY