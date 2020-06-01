At last you will know what is the most seen on Netflix, you know how?

Netflix, until now, has been very jealous of making known which content is the most viewed, or how many views a movie or series has since that information prefers to keep it. The fact is that, because of that policy, the users of the platform did not have something as elementary as a classification to know what is the most viewed, the most followed or whatever.

So, we had no choice but to resort to the opinion of our friends or family: “Have you seen anything interesting lately?”, And depending on what they told us, because we started to see it or not. Now Netlfix has reconsidered and is going to release a little help so that we have it at hand at all times and we know, more or less, what the community is seeing.

New Netflix Top. Netflix

Surely Netflix has not taken the step of introducing this novelty before until it has convinced itself that there is no danger that the platform will fall into a vicious circle whereby all users end up always seeing the same thing, if they attend to dozens of alternatives that open before us every month. And is that the danger of a Top 10 is that, if it is not managed correctly, it drives content leaving out to everyone else.

New Top with the most seen

Aware of the important moment of adding that Top 10 to Netflix, from the platform they have announced their next arrival so that we can access it at the moment we click on the tabs of series or movies. Depending on the content you are looking for, pressing will bring up a ranking with the 10 most viewed in our country. But be careful, because There is an important tagline in the company’s statement and that selection will also be made based on “how relevant be the series and movies for “us. That means that two users will not see the same rating.

At the moment, this function has been enjoying on Netflix Mexico and the United Kingdom but it will be from the next dates when it reaches most of the countries. In the official statement it is not specified exactly when, but hopefully we will have access in the next few weeks. Do you think this classification will help you to correctly choose the new series you want to see? Or are you one of those who already take these decisions made in advance?