Thursday, May 21, 2020
At last! Dark mode comes to the Google app

By Brian Adam
The dark mode is now officially available to Google in the Android app. When will it hit iOS?

Dark mode comes to Google
Dark mode comes to Google. / Photo: Writing

The dark mode It has become a trend in recent months and various apps have already joined this style, from Facebook, Messenger and more. This time is Google who has announced that Android 10 already have the dark mode in its main app, while in iOS it will appear in the next few days.

You can also read: How to clean the WhatsApp cache

How to activate the dark mode of the Google app?

Google is activating this appearance in its interface from its servers, so you will not need to update your app in case you have Android 10, As it will change automatically.

To activate it in case you have a minor version you must follow these steps from your Android:

  • Open the Google app.
  • Select the three dots icon located in the lower right corner.
  • Go to «Adjustments» And then«general«.
  • Locate the option «Select topic»(If you have it, it means that the function has already been enabled on your cell phone).
  • You can choose between «Sure«, «Dark» Or« Default by the system ».
  • When you click on “Dark”, the interface will darken regardless of whether or not the mode is activated in the operating system.
In this way the interface of your Google app will shine with the colours inverted, placing the text on a black background. The dark mode It is an incredible option since the dark colours on the cell phone screen reduce eyestrain and improve the battery consumption of your device.

Remember that you can enjoy this and all your favourite apps taking advantage of Mega what does your offer Friend Kit.

Consider that this feature is gradually reaching all regions and teams. So if you still can’t see it, it will only be a matter of being patient; since it could take a few days to appear on your cell phone.

Are you ready to release the dark mode of Google?

