At last! Dark mode comes to Google Docs & Spreadsheets

For those of us who use Google’s office suite daily, it was one of those unfathomable mysteries that assail you from time to time: how is it possible that with Android 10 available, which has a very beautiful dark mode, those of Mountain View would not have done more to bring that dark mode to their main apps?

There are those who affirm that Gmail’s experience made them think a lot about running to bring dark mode to the rest of their main applications of office automation and, proof of this, is all that they have taken. We have been seven months of 2020 and it was not until yesterday afternoon that the Americans announced the good news.

Now available … Android only

Of course, the presence of the dark mode in Documents, Spreadsheets and Presentations Only available in Android appsSo if you are an iPhone user you will have to wait a bit. As you can see from the official screenshots, we can finally turn off the lights when writing a text, or complete an Excel-style spreadsheet, or prepare an important presentation.

Unlike other apps, We can activate the dark mode even if we do not have it defined by default in Android 10, in case we’ve gotten used to working that way. Now, in the case of these applications, the dark mode had a problem and it was that of the final display of a text, a spreadsheet or a presentation when we finished it.

Google G Suite dark mode.

Although it is more comfortable to work with the dark background, it is important to check how it will look when we print it, or we send it to the others, where the most normal thing is that they examine it with the background of the blank page. To see that result, Google has thought of a curious option that is “View in light theme”, and that is nothing other than being able to see the document as it will be sent when sharing it.

In this way, an important problem that could occur when working with the dark mode is solved, where highlighted colors, those that highlight a section, a separate point or a paragraph, do not stay the same than with the clear topic. And, as you probably imagine, not everyone works with this dark mode activated, especially your bosses (and clients), who are the ones who must evaluate the quality of the documents you create.

This update started yesterday, only on Android, and will be reaching all users over the next few days (fifteen according to Google), with updates through the Play Store.