Tech NewsAppsTech GiantsGoogle
Updated:

At last! Dark mode comes to Google Docs & Spreadsheets

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

How to?Brian Adam -

Best place for WiFi router at home: where to place the router to improve coverage and internet speed

Wi-Fi networks have become essential parts of our daily routine technology. We use them constantly with our mobile devices and our...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

How to remove from Google Photos the ‘memes’ you have stored in the cloud

The problem with Google Photos is that when you upload the images and videos that come to WhatsApp chats,...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

This monstrous black hole "eats" the equivalent of the mass of our Sun every day

A supermassive black hole 34 billion times the mass of the Sun, according to a new study published in...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

Sony Xperia 1 II, review: the most "pro" Xperia to date

Sony's nomenclatures for their phones seem to follow annual cycles, but this year's is a clear nod to its...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

Do you know where to download Windows 10 when you have lost the original DVD?

It is something that happens very frequently, and that is occasionally the body asks us to do a general...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Watching TV on mobile is even easier: DTT Channels is updated to version 2.0 with notable improvements

One of the best Android apps to watch TV has received a notable update for improve channel search and...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

For those of us who use Google’s office suite daily, it was one of those unfathomable mysteries that assail you from time to time: how is it possible that with Android 10 available, which has a very beautiful dark mode, those of Mountain View would not have done more to bring that dark mode to their main apps?

There are those who affirm that Gmail’s experience made them think a lot about running to bring dark mode to the rest of their main applications of office automation and, proof of this, is all that they have taken. We have been seven months of 2020 and it was not until yesterday afternoon that the Americans announced the good news.

Now available … Android only

Of course, the presence of the dark mode in Documents, Spreadsheets and Presentations Only available in Android appsSo if you are an iPhone user you will have to wait a bit. As you can see from the official screenshots, we can finally turn off the lights when writing a text, or complete an Excel-style spreadsheet, or prepare an important presentation.

Unlike other apps, We can activate the dark mode even if we do not have it defined by default in Android 10, in case we’ve gotten used to working that way. Now, in the case of these applications, the dark mode had a problem and it was that of the final display of a text, a spreadsheet or a presentation when we finished it.

Google G Suite dark mode.

Although it is more comfortable to work with the dark background, it is important to check how it will look when we print it, or we send it to the others, where the most normal thing is that they examine it with the background of the blank page. To see that result, Google has thought of a curious option that is “View in light theme”, and that is nothing other than being able to see the document as it will be sent when sharing it.

In this way, an important problem that could occur when working with the dark mode is solved, where highlighted colors, those that highlight a section, a separate point or a paragraph, do not stay the same than with the clear topic. And, as you probably imagine, not everyone works with this dark mode activated, especially your bosses (and clients), who are the ones who must evaluate the quality of the documents you create.

This update started yesterday, only on Android, and will be reaching all users over the next few days (fifteen according to Google), with updates through the Play Store.

More Articles Like This

Xiaomi launches the first 100% blue light-free lamp

Smart Gadgets Brian Adam -
We are used to Xiaomi launching truly innovative products in all kinds of segments. Now, after years where it has been sought to minimize...
Read more

DL Semplificazioni, Conte: "A great plan for broadband is coming"

Tech News Brian Adam -
The Prime Minister, Giuseppe Conte, during the press conference held at Palazzo Chigi, to present the DL Simplifications, announced that the government is working...
Read more

Moto G 5G Plus: a huge battery and 5G to compete in the mid-range

Android Brian Adam -
Motorola has just announced a new model for its Moto G family. This is the Moto G 5G Plus, a mid-range terminal that bets...
Read more

There is an app that reminds you when you should change the mask

Apps Brian Adam -
Although we are entering the summer, in a month of July traditionally beach, or mountaineer, we must remember that we are in the midst...
Read more

ASUS launches the new VivoBook S14 and VivoBook S15

Android Brian Adam -
ASUS announces the availability of its on the Italian market new VivoBook S14 and S15thin and light laptops that arrive in Italy both in...
Read more

OnePlus makes the OnePlus Nord release date official: July 21

Android Brian Adam -
The wait has not yet come to an end, but at least we already know the official date on which OnePlus will unveil its...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY