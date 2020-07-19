ASUS ZenFone 7 and 7 Pro will arrive with Snapdragon 865 and 865+ chips

ASUS ROG Phone 3 is not the only Asus smartphone on the market. According to several online tipsters, the Taiwanese company is also thinking about gods new ZenFone, i.e. the 7 and 7 Pro models. Among the various information leaked on the web, there is still no mention of the design and possible renderings, but on the hardware side, there are interesting data.

The next stop of the range ASUS could arrive on the market with chips Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and 865+respectively for the basic version and the Pro version. Looking in the source code of the ASUS ZF kernel, the code name for the alleged ZenFone, in fact not only were we faced with two possible models but also with further details about the chipsets in provided.

The Snapdragon 865 chip will also be the beating heart of the already known and expected ASUS ROG Phone 3 which will be announced on July 22, 2020, at 17:00 Italian time. Apparently the company considers this choice the best for ensuring high performance in its mobile devices, including the ZenFone 7. Specifically, Snapdragon 865+ is able to offer 10% more than the performance of its non-enhanced brother, with a frequency of 3.09 GHz compared to the 2.84 GHz of the latter.

At the moment, however, there is not much other information, so we just have to wait for confirmations from Asus or other official documents and benchmarks.