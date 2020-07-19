Tech NewsGamingMobile
Updated:

ASUS ZenFone 7 and 7 Pro will arrive with Snapdragon 865 and 865+ chips

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

AppsBrian Adam -

WhatsApp from Facebook: What is the meaning of the mysterious logo?

Have you noticed that this peculiar logo appears next to WhatsApp? Today we finally discover what it means and...
Read more
iphoneBrian Adam -

Meet the 13 new emojis that will arrive on iPhone!

To join the celebration of Emoji Day, Apple has introduced 13 new emojis that will arrive on all iPhones...
Read more
ScienceBrian Adam -

A new tool seeks the boundary between the quantum and classical world

A new tool, which is based on the flow of clouds of ultra-cold atoms, promises to test the transition...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Facebook, Google and Apple introduce new emojis

San Francisco: On the occasion of World Emoji Day, Facebook, Google and Apple have introduced new emojis to express...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Facebook: How to post an invisible or ghost comment?

If when browsing Facebook you have noticed that some users put blank comments and you want to discover how...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Hell on Earth: Hottest temperature recorded this year in Death Valley

There is a reason why this place is called Death Valley. If we were in a Hollywood movie, the...
Read more
iphoneBrian Adam -

Do you know how to reposition several apps at the same time on the screen of your iPhone?

When we buy a mobile, those instructions that have always come with old calculators have no longer made sense,...
Read more
AppleBrian Adam -

Apple shows emojis coming to iOS: there is a very heroic one!

On the day dedicated to emojis, Apple has announced the list of emojis that will arrive on iOS during...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

ASUS ZenFone 7 and 7 Pro will arrive with Snapdragon 865 and 865+ chips

ASUS ROG Phone 3 is not the only Asus smartphone on the market. According to several online tipsters, the Taiwanese company is also thinking about gods new ZenFone, i.e. the 7 and 7 Pro models. Among the various information leaked on the web, there is still no mention of the design and possible renderings, but on the hardware side, there are interesting data.

The next stop of the range ASUS could arrive on the market with chips Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and 865+respectively for the basic version and the Pro version. Looking in the source code of the ASUS ZF kernel, the code name for the alleged ZenFone, in fact not only were we faced with two possible models but also with further details about the chipsets in provided.

The Snapdragon 865 chip will also be the beating heart of the already known and expected ASUS ROG Phone 3 which will be announced on July 22, 2020, at 17:00 Italian time. Apparently the company considers this choice the best for ensuring high performance in its mobile devices, including the ZenFone 7. Specifically, Snapdragon 865+ is able to offer 10% more than the performance of its non-enhanced brother, with a frequency of 3.09 GHz compared to the 2.84 GHz of the latter.

At the moment, however, there is not much other information, so we just have to wait for confirmations from Asus or other official documents and benchmarks.

You May also Like to Read:

More Articles Like This

The launch of the Chinese rocket Kuaizhou-11 failed: the causes are investigated

Space tech Brian Adam -
The Chinese Kuaizhou-11 rocket didn't make it. Its launch, which took place a few days ago, failed to successfully bring the two satellites included...
Read more

The immense cosmic bat discovered by NASA is ‘flapping its wings’

Android Brian Adam -
NASA has discovered a giant cosmic bat. Don't worry: it's not about the "big man" animal we talked about some time ago, but about...
Read more

OPPO A72 5G is about to arrive on the market at a competitive price

Android Brian Adam -
The OPPO A72 smartphone has already been available on the Italian market since May 2020 and is the mid-range model that completes the A...
Read more

Today the United Arab Emirates will launch their first mission to Mars, here’s how to see it

Space tech Brian Adam -
Three missions to Mars will be launched this month: the Perseverance rover (July 30), the China Tianwen-1 mission (July 23) and the United Arab...
Read more

Ultra-wide band, the Simplifications Decree speeds up roofing work

Tech News Brian Adam -
Still news from the front DL Simplifications, which was converted into law a few days ago by the Italian Parliament and which was published...
Read more

Fresh ‘N Rebel presents the Twins True Wireless earphones from 79.99 Euros

Shopping Guide Brian Adam -
This month Fresh 'n Rebel presents the Twins True Wireless earphones, which allow you to listen to music, videos, podcasts and wireless phone calls....
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY