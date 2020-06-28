ASUS ZenBook Flip 14 with AMD Ryzen 5 and 256GB SSD discounted from Amazon

After Amazon’s super discount on AirPods Pro, today Jeff Bezos’ company is back in charge with another very interesting promotion on a notebook by ASUS, from the ZenBook Flip line.

It is the ZenBook Flip 14, which as the name suggests has a 14-inch diagonal, thanks to the FHD Glare Touch monitor. The price proposed by the company is 699 Euro, 7% less than the 749 Euro listed: the savings are 50 Euro, with the possibility of paying in instalments with CofiDis CreditLine.

The notebook includes a touchscreen display with 90% screen-to-body ratio, capable of offering an always wide view. In addition, it can be rotated 360 ° to meet all daily and professional needs. On a technical level, we find the AMD Ryzen 5-3500U processor, accompanied by the AMD Radeon Vega 8 graphics card and a 256 gigabyte PCIe SSD, to which are added 8 gigabytes of RAM. As an operating system, however, there is obviously Windows 10.

Amazon manages sales and shipping, with guaranteed delivery by June 29, 2020 if you order in the next few hours. Accidental damage coverage can also be added for two years for 72.99 Euros, while McAfee Total Protection 2020 for three devices can be purchased for 15.99 Euros.