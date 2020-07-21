ASUS ROG presents the 17.3 'portable monitor with 240Hz refresh rate

ASUS ROG has announced the availability in Italy of the new Strix XG17AHP portable monitor, with the highest refresh rate in the world. Equipped with a 17.3-inch Full HD IPS panel, the monitor includes a 240Hz refresh rate, just enough to guarantee super-smooth gaming sessions.

There 7,800 mAh battery instead offers up to 3.5 hours of uninterrupted play at maximum refresh rate, and also supports fast charging which allows you to play for two hours at 240Hz after an hour of charging. Also present are the USB-C ports and the micro-HDMI outputs, which allow you to connect it quickly and easily to smartphones, computers, consoles, video cameras and other devices.

In terms of size, it is just 1cm thick and weighs 1060 grams, and in the package, users will also find a ROG tripod, a Smart Cover and a ROG bag, which make it one of the best solutions on the market for gaming on the go.

ROG Strix XG17AHP is available in Italy at the recommended price of € 599.99 including VAT. For all the details, please refer to the official product page on the ASUS website.