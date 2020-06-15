Tech NewsMobileShopping Guide
ASUS Rog Phone is among the offers of the day of Unieuro: 40% discount!

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

ASUS Rog Phone is among the offers of the day of Unieuro: 40% discount!

Among today’s offers, Unieuro offers a big discount on ASUS Rog Phone, the gaming smartphone of the Asian company on which you can save 240 Euros compared to the list price.

ASUS ROG Phone in fact, it is available at 359 Euros, just 40% less than the previous 599 Euros, for a saving of 240 Euros.

On a technical level we are talking about one smartphone based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor at 2.96 GHz, accompanied by 8 gigabytes of RAM and Adreno 630 GPU, with 128 gigabytes of storage and Dual SIM 4G support. The screen is 6 inches, while the 4000 mAh battery guarantees up to 14 hours of video playback in WiFi, 50.7 hours of music in WiFi Livestream and 7.2 hours of play in WiFi. Qualcomm Quick Charge support has also been confirmed, allowing you to recharge your smartphone from 0 to 60% in 0.6 hours. On a photographic level we find a double rear lens with HDR Notturno and 120 ° wide-angle camera.

Unieuro also offers home delivery and free store pickup, with the option to pay online to pick up in the store warehouse later. It is also possible to add the Smile Service to 69.99 Euros to get coverage from accidental damage for 12 months.

