ASUS ROG Phone 3: the third generation bets on the Snapdragon 865+ and a 144 Hz AMOLED screen

By Brian Adam
The ASUS range of gaming smartphones It was born in June 2018 with the ASUS ROG Phone, a powerful terminal that would end up reaching the market in November of that year. The second generation was introduced in the summer of 2019 and now, just a year later, its successor has just seen the light.

He ASUS ROG Phone 3 It has been officially presented today, as planned, and it comes with the features that had already been leaked, among which we find, the new Snapdragon 865+ processor from Qualcomm, up to 16 GB of RAM and a screen with a refresh rate of 144 Hz All this to stand up to the Lenovo Legion proposal, presented this morning.

ASUS ROG Phone 3 datasheet

ASUS ROG PHONE 3
SCREENAMOLED 6.59 inches (19.5: 9)

Resolution: 2340 x 1080 pixels, 144 Hz

PROCESSORSnapdragon 865+
RAM12GB / 16GB LPDDR5
STORAGE512 GB UFS 3.1
SOFTWAREAndroid 10 + ROG UI
REAR CAMERA64 MP Sony IMX686

13 MP wide angle (125 °)

5 MP macro

FRONTAL CAMERA24 MP
BATTERY6,000 mAh with 30 W fast charge
CONNECTIVITY5G NSA / SA, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, 2 x USB-C
OTHERSGameCool 3 cooling system

X Mode Software

Modular accessories

On-screen fingerprint reader

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT171 x 78 x 9.85 mm

240 g

PRICEStrix Edition 8GB / 256GB: 799 euros

12GB / 512GB: 999 euros

16GB / 512GB: 1,099 euros

The latest in display and processor

Snapdragon 865 Plus

The new generation of ASUS gaming smartphone brings onboard Qualcomm’s latest mobile platform Snapdragon 865+, which guarantees its 5G SA / NSA and WiFi 6 connectivity. That chipset is accompanied by up to 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512 GB ROM UFS 3.1.

It also boasts a 6.59-inch AMOLED screen and 144 Hz / 1 ms providing below-one Delta-E colour accuracy and 25-millisecond touch latency for near-instantaneous responsiveness. That 10-bit display is also compatible with high dynamic range HDR10 + content and is TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certified.

Like its predecessors, the ROG Phone 3 comes with a side charging port to recharge its 6000 mAh battery, compatible with 30 W fast charging and various passive energy-saving mechanisms. The front camera offers 24 MP resolution, while the rear camera consists of a 64 MP Sony IMX686 main sensor, a 13 MP wide-angle (125 °) and a 5 MP sensor for macro photography.

A phone designed to play

Asus Rog Phone 3

One of the novelties of the ROG Phone 3 is the improved GameCool 3 cooling system featuring a redesigned 3D steam chamber, large graphite film behind the screen to maximize heat transfer, and an expanded heat sink designed precisely to eliminate hot spots.

On the other hand, the intuitive AirTrigger 3 system now includes a motion detector, in addition to the programmable ultrasonic touch sensors, while X Mode performance optimization software supports adjusting multiple system parameters. In addition, it has a USB-C charging port on the side, which allows you to recharge the battery without affecting the game.

This port is also used to connect the optional gadgets like the AeroActive Cooler 3, which features a USB-C connector, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a new bracket on the back to support the phone. Other accessories include the modular ROG Kunai 3 Gamepad with physical controls similar to those of a console; the ROG Lighting Armor Case, the ROG Clip for connecting the phone to console controllers, and the TwinView Dock for dual-screen gaming.

Versions and prices

The company has confirmed that the new ASUS ROG Phone 3 will soon be available in two configurations depending on RAM:

  • ASUS ROG Phone 3 12GB / 512GB: 999 euros.
  • ASUS ROG Phone 3 16GB / 512GB: 1,099 euros.

Additionally, ASUS will also market a slightly more modest variant of this phone, the ROG Phone 3 Strix Edition, at a price of 799 euros. This phone maintains the same features as the ROG Phone 3, except for the processor (Snapdragon 865) and the memories (256 GB UFS 3.1 ROM and 8 GB of LPDDR5 RAM).

