ASUS ROG Phone 3, here is the presentation date and a hands-on video

After the first signs of a few weeks ago, finally concrete official information about the presentation of the ASUS ROG Phone 3 gaming smartphone. Additionally, several interesting details about the device leaked online.

In particular, according to what reported by GSMArena, the smartphone will be announced on July 22, 2020. The Taiwanese company has also opened a page on its official website where there is a countdown that ends at 17:00 Italian time on that day (11 PM UTC + 8). In short, we just have to wait a few weeks to find out more about the expected gaming smartphone, which has been at the centre of rumour and leaks for months now.

Thanks to TENAA certification, the alleged one has also recently leaked ASUS ROG Phone 3 datasheet, which would include a 6.59-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD + resolution (2340 x 1080 pixels), integrated fingerprint sensor and 120 Hz refresh rate, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor in “enhanced version” operating at frequency 3.091 GHz maximum (without overclocking generally reaches 2.84 GHz), an Adreno 650 GPU, 8/12 / 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 128/256 / 512GB of internal memory UFS 3.0 (non-expandable), a triple rear camera 64MP + 13MP + telephoto lens and a 6000/5800 mAh battery with 30W fast charge support.

There should be no lack of support for 5G, while the 3.5 mm audio jack for headphones seems to be absent. In any case, images have also leaked in the meantime an alleged smartphone hands-on video (which you can see with the news).