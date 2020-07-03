 sd
MobileAndroidTech News
Updated:

ASUS ROG Phone 3, here is the presentation date and a hands-on video

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

GoogleBrian Adam -

Default backup for Google Photos and Videos suspended

Silicon Valley: Google has suspended its default backup feature for photos and videos received on social media. According to Google's...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

WhatsApp: How to activate the Hidden Mode and no longer appear ‘Online’

WhatsApp offers the possibility of being unnoticed within the app, hiding the ‘Online’, ‘Typing’ and even double-checking with this...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
ComputingBrian Adam -

Amazon discounts: on offer a curved ASUS ROG STRIX gaming monitor

Amazon's promotions day opens with a very attractive discount on a curved ASUS ROG Strix gaming monitor, with a...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

How to activate the "private mode" of WhatsApp?

Now you can hide all the WhatsApp conversations on your cell phone to the maximum. Photo: Writing WhatsApp is an ideal...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

How to become a woman or a man with the FaceApp application

The fashion for gender change photographs has returned thanks to an application that not only makes transformation simple, but...
Read more
Tech NewsBrian Adam -

How to know if you have been silenced on WhatsApp

If you haven't talked to any of your WhatsApp contacts in a while, it may have silenced you. Do...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

After the first signs of a few weeks ago, finally concrete official information about the presentation of the ASUS ROG Phone 3 gaming smartphone. Additionally, several interesting details about the device leaked online.

In particular, according to what reported by GSMArena, the smartphone will be announced on July 22, 2020. The Taiwanese company has also opened a page on its official website where there is a countdown that ends at 17:00 Italian time on that day (11 PM UTC + 8). In short, we just have to wait a few weeks to find out more about the expected gaming smartphone, which has been at the centre of rumour and leaks for months now.

Thanks to TENAA certification, the alleged one has also recently leaked ASUS ROG Phone 3 datasheet, which would include a 6.59-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD + resolution (2340 x 1080 pixels), integrated fingerprint sensor and 120 Hz refresh rate, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor in “enhanced version” operating at frequency 3.091 GHz maximum (without overclocking generally reaches 2.84 GHz), an Adreno 650 GPU, 8/12 / 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 128/256 / 512GB of internal memory UFS 3.0 (non-expandable), a triple rear camera 64MP + 13MP + telephoto lens and a 6000/5800 mAh battery with 30W fast charge support.

There should be no lack of support for 5G, while the 3.5 mm audio jack for headphones seems to be absent. In any case, images have also leaked in the meantime an alleged smartphone hands-on video (which you can see with the news).

You May also Like to Read:

More Articles Like This

123 offers Google Play: applications and games free and with great discounts for a short time

Apps Brian Adam -
In Google Play there are free and other paid applications. The latter can be obtained totally free or at a greatly reduced price for...
Read more

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G Review: the new era of connectivity at 369 euros

Mobile Brian Adam -
Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G is a convincing smartphone that can make everyone agree, despite some minor flaws. If you are wondering what is the...
Read more

How to get your name in Pantone and share it on Instagram?

How to? Brian Adam -
A new trend has come to Instagram, sharing your Pantone name with all your friends. Here we explain how to obtain it. Rachel Allan is...
Read more

Apple is paving the way to install macOS on their iPhone and iPad

Apple Brian Adam -
Almost since iPhone and iPad exist rumoured to be Apple's long-term plan to get all its operating systems to converge in one place. For...
Read more

Do you know how long it would take for a computer to crack one of your passwords?

Cybersecurity Brian Adam -
There is no rule that tells us how complex a password we are using. Common sense tells us that the more characters it has,...
Read more

AirPods Pro, Amazon’s super offer continues: almost 70 Euro savings!

Shopping Guide Brian Adam -
Continue the price reduction for AirPods Pro on Amazon. A few days after the first news, in fact, we discover that Apple's wireless headphones...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY