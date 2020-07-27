ASUS ROG Phone 3: discovered the 160Hz mode for the display, here’s how it is activated

A few days after the presentation of ASUS ROG Phone 3, the developers of XDA have found an interesting novelty: the smartphone includes the mode for 160Hz screen, which the manufacturer has not officially announced but can be activated with an ADB command.

The XDA guys made the discovery as they peered into the source of the Settings app, where they found a debug command that allows 160Hz mode to appear as an option in the settings. The command to insert is the following: adb shell setprop debug.vendor.asus.fps.eng 1

After inserting it, simply restart the smartphone to find yourself in front of the160Hz option in Settings -> Display -> Refresh rate, but later it can also be activated directly from the quick settings. The tests carried out by the developers have confirmed that the screen is really capable of turning at 160Hz, with very wide support guaranteed for most games and settings.

However, since it has not been officially activated by ASUS we are ready to believe that it is not yet ready for everyone. XDA did some tests with Pac-Man and was able to confirm that it was running at 160fps.

For all the necessary information, we refer you to our review of ASUS ROG Phone 3.