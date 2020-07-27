MobileAndroidTech NewsGaming
Updated:

ASUS ROG Phone 3: discovered the 160Hz mode for the display, here’s how it is activated

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

ComputingBrian Adam -

NVIDIA RTX 3000: upcoming models, DLSS 3 and NVCache, this is how they will be

The leaks released on the next series of GeForce RTX 3000 video cards allow outlining the profile of the...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Making bogus calls to farmers

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has indicated that farmers have received calls from people pretending to...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

How to personalize your WhatsApp and know who sees your profile

With WhatsApp Aero you can get a more personalized WhatsApp experience, try new features and even know who is...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

The first direct image of planets orbiting a star 300 light-years away

Chile: An international team of astronomers has obtained the first direct image of two planets orbiting a sun-like star...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Facebook removes the “Like” button, find out what it looks like

Facebook has begun to remove the "Like" from the pages and these are the first images of what its...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

21 years ago we met MSN Messenger! 6 reasons to miss him

This week marks the 21st anniversary that Microsoft released the first version of its messaging application called MSN Messenger. Perhaps...
Read more
Gadget ReviewsBrian Adam -

Kobo Nia, analysis: ideal for those who do not want to spend more than 100 euros on an electronic...

Kobo, Rakuten's e-book brand, has become popular with its devices that seek to be an alternative to the ubiquitous...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

ASUS ROG Phone 3: discovered the 160Hz mode for the display, here's how it is activated

A few days after the presentation of ASUS ROG Phone 3, the developers of XDA have found an interesting novelty: the smartphone includes the mode for 160Hz screen, which the manufacturer has not officially announced but can be activated with an ADB command.

The XDA guys made the discovery as they peered into the source of the Settings app, where they found a debug command that allows 160Hz mode to appear as an option in the settings. The command to insert is the following: adb shell setprop debug.vendor.asus.fps.eng 1

After inserting it, simply restart the smartphone to find yourself in front of the160Hz option in Settings -> Display -> Refresh rate, but later it can also be activated directly from the quick settings. The tests carried out by the developers have confirmed that the screen is really capable of turning at 160Hz, with very wide support guaranteed for most games and settings.

However, since it has not been officially activated by ASUS we are ready to believe that it is not yet ready for everyone. XDA did some tests with Pac-Man and was able to confirm that it was running at 160fps.

For all the necessary information, we refer you to our review of ASUS ROG Phone 3.

You May also Like to Read:

More Articles Like This

Everything we know about the Galaxy Tab that Samsung will present in August

Computing Brian Adam -
If you remember, when Apple launched its first iPad on the market, back in 2010, many companies blindly opted for a segment that...
Read more

Samsung ends with the support of its 360º photo app, but there is good news

Smart Gadgets Brian Adam -
It is something that we have to get used to because it seems more common than we would like: the comings and goings...
Read more

So you can test the news of Windows 10 before anyone else

Tech News Brian Adam -
we tell you how to sign up for an Insider Program channel. This year we have seen an important change within the Insider Program:...
Read more

Superstrata E: electric, unibody and 3D printed with carbon fiber

Car Tech Brian Adam -
The electric bicycle market does not stop giving us surprises, with some really interesting models that will allow us to get on that...
Read more

OnePlus Nord, análisis: OnePlus vuelve a la carrera de la relación calidad-precio por la puerta grande

Reviews Brian Adam -
“Creemos que ahora es el momento adecuado para lanzar un teléfono asequible, especialmente viendo el crecimiento en Europa”. Estas fueron las palabras...
Read more

Carrion Game, analysis

Game Reviews Brian Adam -
Carrion is an indie that puts us in the tentacles of a monster that tries to escape from the laboratory and devastates everything and...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY