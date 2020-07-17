ASUS ROG: new laptops with AMD and Intel processors arrive

ASUS has announced the arrival in Italy of new ROG Zephyrus G14 laptops with AMD processor and the 2020 line based on Intel’s 10th generation processors, including the Zephyrus Duo 15 and the Strix SCAR 15/17 laptops, the Zephyrus S17 and the ROG Strix G15 Electro Punk.

Let’s start with the ASUS ROG laptop and notebook lineup based on the new Intel processors.

The ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 (GX550) includes a 14.1-inch secondary screen, christened ROG ScreenPad Plus, for both multitasking and gaming. By purchasing the Zephyrus Duo 15, users will receive Dying Light and DyingLight 2 as a free bundle. The computer is already available at a price of 4499 Euros on the ASUS e-Shop and at the main electronics retailers.

Also available for purchase on ROG Zephyrus S17, with 17.3-inch 300Hz panel and based on the NVIDIA 2080 SUPER graphics card. In this case,the price is lower, and it can already be purchased at 3399 Euros from the distribution chains, while it will arrive in August on Amazon.

ASUS has also refreshed the ROG Strix SCAR 15/17 lineup, with 15 and 17 inches 300 Hz panels respectively with RGB and RTX 2070 SUPER graphics card. The 15-inch model is available at 2199 Euros at the main electronics stores, while the 17-inch model at 1999 Euros on the ASUS store.

On the ROG Strix G15 instead, we find the RTX 2060 Super graphics card and a 15-inch 144Hz display. The purchase can be made on ASUS eShp, Amazon and specialized dealers for 1999 Euro.

The ROG Zephyrus G14 with AMD CPU, a compact and versatile notebook based on the AMD Ryzen 4000 series processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card and the possibility to choose between a display at 120Hz or with WQHD resolution. It is also possible to customize it with AniMe Matrix LEDs inserted on the external frame, which allows you to show animations and other effects at will.

The laptop is available on the ASUS eShop, the Gold Stores and the best electronics stores for 1699 Euros.