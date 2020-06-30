Tech NewsReviewsSmart Gadgets
ASUS ROG announces the new Theta Electret gaming headphones

By Brian Adam
ASUS ROG announces the new Theta Electret gaming headphones

ASUS ROG today announces the Theta Electret, the new gaming headphones equipped with neodymium and electret drivers that guarantee immersive audio in games and music. ASUS in fact defines them perfect for both gamers and audiophiles.

THE Electret drivers are able to guarantee a realistic sound, especially in the high and medium frequencies, but the headphones can also be coupled with DAC and external amplifiers to listen to music. An independent ASUS Essence neodymium sealed chamber driver is included in each electret driver, which optimizes the bass. Through a silver-plated copper wire, it is able to guarantee a high-quality audio signal and a high resolution, clear and faithful ground.

The headphones are also equipped with a boom microphone, calibrated ad hoc for the deviation of the signal and reduce interference, in order to guarantee cleaner and clearer audio.

In terms of comfort, we also find gods ROG Hybrid pads in 100% protein leather, which guarantee maximum comfort according to your preferences, while reducing the heat up to 25%, which is particularly useful during summer gaming sessions. They are also perfect for those who wear glasses thanks to a buffer area.

As for the compatibility, is guaranteed with PC, Mac, console, Nintendo Switch and smartphone. The arrival in stores is expected in the first half of the year.

