ASUS Republic of Gamer announces partnership with Unity

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) has just announced that it has become a Verified Solutions Partner of Unity Technologies, the most important platform in the world for creating and using interactive real-time 3D content (RT3D).

As Verified Solutions Partner, ASUS ensures that its SDK is optimized and compatible with the latest version of Unity Editor, providing a uniform and uninterrupted experience to the developers who have chosen Unity.

The game developers using the Unity platform for the creation of real-time 3D content they will have exclusive access to a plugin with 5 ROG Phone features, which will allow them to easily optimize their games in order to take advantage of all the advantages deriving from the hardware capabilities of ROG Phone. As a consequence, players can have fun with an ever wider range of titles that can support the innovative and exclusive ROG Phone features, and therefore enjoy a truly unique and unrepeatable gaming experience on other smartphones.

Developers will have the opportunity to obtain a single plugin to support all 5 ROG Phone functions through the Unity Asset Store, or they can contact the ASUS ROG R&D team directly by email through the dedicated address.

THE ROG Phone plugins include SDKs for TwinView, Gamepad, Aura Light, Refresh Rate Control and Performance Boost. Additional SDKs could be added and made available in the future.

With the aim of promoting and growing this new partnership, ROG plans to participate in important selected events dedicated to developers during 2020. The latest news and developments on the partnership can be found on the official ROG channels: ROG is very happy with the potential of this new partnership, which will make ROG Phone’s mobile gaming ecosystem an even more engaging platform for developers and players.