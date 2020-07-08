MobileAndroidTech NewsShopping Guide
ASUS launches the new VivoBook S14 and VivoBook S15

By Brian Adam
ASUS launches the new VivoBook S14 and VivoBook S15 in Italy

ASUS announces the availability of its on the Italian market new VivoBook S14 and S15thin and light laptops that arrive in Italy both in the version with AMD Ryzen processors, the VivoBook S14 M433 and S15 M53 and with Intel processors, the VivoBook S14 S433 and S15 S533.

14-inch VivoBook S14 it features an ultra-thin 15.9 mm chassis weighing only 1.4 kg, while the larger 15.6-inch VivoBook S15 has a 16.1 mm profile and weighs only 1.8 kg.

Available in three colours and completed by an Enter key with colour-blocking edges, both laptop models are equipped with a NanoEdge FHD display with thin bezels that allow a larger screen to fit into a smaller frame. The FHD display offers an immersive visual experience, which allows you to broaden your gaze and enjoy exceptional colour reproduction.

The availability of the different models of the ASUS Vivobook S line is shown below:

Vivobook S14

  • Version with AMD processor (M433): it will be available starting from September on Amazon in the Dreamy White colour at the suggested retail price of € 799.00 (starting from, including VAT).
  • Version with Intel processor (S433): available in Italy in the Dreamy White colour at the main retailers at the suggested retail price of € 799.00 (starting from, including VAT).

Vivobook S15

  • Versions with AMD processor (M533): it is available in Italy, in the Dreamy White and Gaia Green colours, at the main retailers and at a selection of the best electronics retailers, at the suggested retail price of € 799.00 (starting from, VAT included). Starting from August also available on the ASUS eshop channel.
  • Intel processor version (S533); will be available from September, in the Indie Black colour, at specialized electronics retailers and on the ASUS eshop channel. at the suggested retail price of € 999.00 (from, VAT included).

For all information on VivoBooks, with the relative technical datasheets, we refer you to the official page on the ASUS website.

