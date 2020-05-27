ASUS gaming notebook with RTX 2060 graphics card on offer from Euronics

Until next May 31, 2020, subject to stocks being exhausted, Euronics will offer an interesting discount on an Asus notebook, characterized by very interesting specifications, on which a 20% price reduction is proposed compared to the list price.

The laptop includes the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 R7-3750H processor, accompanied by 16 gigabytes of DDR4 RAM, 1 terabyte hard disk and 256GB SSD and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card. The data sheet is completed by a 15.6-inch anti-glare display, but also by a fully-responding connectivity compartment, characterized by an 802.11ac wireless module, Bluetooth 5.0, a USB 2.0 port, two USB 3.0-3.1 inputs and the 'HDMI. Obviously, as regards the operating system we find Windows 10, while the battery is three cells.

The price proposed by Euronics is 1119.20 Euros, in fact 20% less than the 1399 Euros listed. Delivery is not free and costs 11 Euros, while collection in the store is free, as is collection of used items.

The distribution chain also allows you to add the SERENA supplementary service which has a starting price of 89 Euros for the basic subscription and allows you to obtain an extension of the warranty.