Tech NewsGamingLaptops
Updated:

ASUS gaming notebook with RTX 2060 graphics card on offer from Euronics

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

MobileBrian Adam - 0

The best Android smartphones between 300 and 500 euros in May 2020

May 2020 is a very interesting month for the smartphone market: several intriguing devices between 300 and 500 euros...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam - 0

Huawei Mate Xs Review: beautiful and unbelievable

Huawei's first folding smartphone to arrive in Italy is designed for technology enthusiasts and able to amaze from the...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

How to clear WhatsApp cache

To always have the maximum performance of WhatsApp on your cell phone, here we show you how to clean...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

Antarctica is turning green, Here is the reason why

Colour changes in Antarctica often occur. Not long ago, in fact, the snow turned blood red due to microscopic...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam - 0

The new cheap Realme Smart TVs are now official from 150 euros

Finally today Realme has announced its first Smart TVs with which it intends to fight Xiaomi, in addition to...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

How to install APK applications on your Android TV, the easiest way

It does not matter if the device is a television or a multimedia player for TV: if you have...
Read more
CybersecurityBrian Adam - 0

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

The Elder Scrolls Blades Review: Bethesda duels arrive on Switch

The first mobile chapter of the Bethesda fantasy series moves to Nintendo Switch with a year of improvements and...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

ASUS gaming notebook with RTX 2060 graphics card on offer from Euronics

Until next May 31, 2020, subject to stocks being exhausted, Euronics will offer an interesting discount on an Asus notebook, characterized by very interesting specifications, on which a 20% price reduction is proposed compared to the list price.

The laptop includes the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 R7-3750H processor, accompanied by 16 gigabytes of DDR4 RAM, 1 terabyte hard disk and 256GB SSD and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card. The data sheet is completed by a 15.6-inch anti-glare display, but also by a fully-responding connectivity compartment, characterized by an 802.11ac wireless module, Bluetooth 5.0, a USB 2.0 port, two USB 3.0-3.1 inputs and the 'HDMI. Obviously, as regards the operating system we find Windows 10, while the battery is three cells.

The price proposed by Euronics is 1119.20 Euros, in fact 20% less than the 1399 Euros listed. Delivery is not free and costs 11 Euros, while collection in the store is free, as is collection of used items.

The distribution chain also allows you to add the SERENA supplementary service which has a starting price of 89 Euros for the basic subscription and allows you to obtain an extension of the warranty.

More Articles Like This

Chrome for Android tests the dark theme in Google search: so you can test it

Android Brian Adam - 0
After launching his dark theme at the end of last year the browser Chrome goes one step further and will also start to change...
Read more

USA, the Navy tries the new laser cannon: the video is awesome!

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
There United States Navy released a video showing the test of a new laser beam weapon carried out on May 16 in the Pacific...
Read more

Hundreds of new gravitational lenses have been found for studying the cosmos

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
According to general relativity even light is affected by the mass of an object. In fact, when a ray of light passes near a...
Read more

HTC could launch a new 5G smartphone with Snapdragon 865

Android Brian Adam - 0
HTC doesn't seem to want to let go would be preparing for a return to the field of high-end smartphones. The Taiwanese house does...
Read more

NASA's new telescope has been renamed in honor of "Hubble's mother"

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
There Dr. Nancy Grace Roman he spent 21 years at NASA developing and launching space observatories that studied the Sun, deep space and the...
Read more

The US is starting to train soldiers to "fight" in space

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
The United States Space Force (USSF) was founded on February 19, 2019, one of the armed forces of the United States of America responsible...
Read more
GamingBrian Adam - 0

ASUS gaming notebook with RTX 2060 graphics card on offer from Euronics

Until next May 31, 2020, subject to stocks being exhausted, Euronics will offer an interesting discount on an Asus...
Read more
Android

Chrome for Android tests the dark theme in Google search: so you can test it

Brian Adam - 0
After launching his dark theme at the end of last year the browser Chrome goes one step further and will also start to change...
Read more
Latest news

The meow of one of the smallest wild cats in the world will leave you speechless

Brian Adam - 0
Known by the name of kodkod (Leopardus guigna) it is the smallest feline in the Americas, as well as the one with the most...
Read more
Latest news

Department of Education failure in examining Irish on Leaving Certificate site

Brian Adam - 0
An Coimisinéir Teanga has begun an inquiry into the fact that Leaving Certificate students can register in English only on the Department of Education...
Read more
Latest news

USA, the Navy tries the new laser cannon: the video is awesome!

Brian Adam - 0
There United States Navy released a video showing the test of a new laser beam weapon carried out on May 16 in the Pacific...
Read more
Latest news

Hundreds of new gravitational lenses have been found for studying the cosmos

Brian Adam - 0
According to general relativity even light is affected by the mass of an object. In fact, when a ray of light passes near a...
Read more
Android

HTC could launch a new 5G smartphone with Snapdragon 865

Brian Adam - 0
HTC doesn't seem to want to let go would be preparing for a return to the field of high-end smartphones. The Taiwanese house does...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY