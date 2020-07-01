Asus and noise canceling technology: what it does and how it works

There are aspects that are often underestimated when choosing a gaming headset. Among these, “noise cancellation technology” is probably included, a term that is sometimes used at the marketing level to underline that theoretically the voice should be heard “clearly” when using the microphone. On the gaming front, specific reference is made to voice chat (more precisely services like Discord or similar).

Over the years, we have seen several brands use high-sounding terms to describe this functionality, but in some cases, in the end, the quality has not turned out to be very high. We can assure you, however, that ASUS is among the companies that associate words with deeds, given the results we are about to analyze.

What is noise cancellation technology used for and how it works

There are various gaming headset models that have what ASUS calls AI Noise-Canceling Microphone. To give you a concrete example, among the headphones involved there are those that you can deepen by consulting our review of the ROG Theta 7.1. In practical terms, during game sessions, ASUS’s noise-cancelling technology is capable of perfectly “cover” disturbing sounds such as the keyboard buttons (we can assure you that even the Cherry MX Blue switches, known for their audible click, do not create any problem during the game) or the mouse keys.

If you then think of use outside the gaming world, for example, a conversation on Discord while walking in the surroundings of your home or during an aeroplane flight with your trusted laptop, you understand that having noise cancellation on time real effective can be a godsend, especially when it is able to make the voice heard limpidly to the interlocutor like this ASUS solution.

To better understand what levels the Taiwanese company has reached, you have the video above, in which you can listen to a short test that simulates what the user who has a headset with this technology feels. Surely by reproducing it you will have understood better what quality we are talking about: not surprisingly, the products of the Taiwanese company have received the Discord and TeamSpeak certifications, which attest to how excellent this solution is for playful use.

But how does Asus manage to reduce noise so consistently? This is a very interesting topic, given that it enters a high-calibre hardware/software combination. Contrary to what happens with other similar technologies, such as that of NVIDIA, here is added to the algorithms a dedicated processor, capable of collecting the required data and of having it analyzed by artificial intelligence.

The latter allows removing over 50 million types of background noise. Think of the keyboard noises and mouse clicks are reduced by up to 95%, an excellent result.

Put simply, ASUS “trains” the AI ​​in order to be able to “cover” the noises in practically all solutions and it also does it using a dedicated hardware component, an aspect not insignificant. The smart profiles created by the Taiwanese company are able to distinguish the human voice from everything else, making speeches between several people clear and clear.

Not only that: in case there is one background voice while you are talking, maybe that of your nice brother who plays with the console placed next to you while you are using the PC, the AI ​​Noise-Canceling Microphone is able to perceive that the other voice does not correspond to yours and, of consequently, it does not get it almost at all to the other people you are conversing with.

Of course, this also works with regards to any background music and classic traffic noises. Not to mention the context of LAN parties, where maybe there are many players chatting while you are playing. In short, ASUS technology can be useful in several contexts.

What ASUS headset models are supported

After analyzing the qualities of the AI ​​Noise-Canceling Microphone, it is time to provide you with more detailed indications on the supported models. We have previously mentioned the ROG Theta 7.1, but in reality, it is possible to fully enjoy this functionality also with the ROG Strix Go 2,4, the ROG Strix Go 2.4 Electro Punk and the ROG Strix Go. We remind you that the price of the ROG Theta 7.1 stands at around 279 euros, while the ROG Strix Go 2.4 has a recommended cost of 179 euros.

Both these models are available in Italy and have different characteristics. If you want to aim for the top, the ROG Theta 7.1 they can be the right solution, while if you want to spend a little less but still have a comfortable headset compatible with both PC and the main consoles, you might think to take a look at the ROG Strix Go 2.4. For more details on where to buy the products mentioned, we refer you to the official ASUS website.

AI Noise-Canceling Microphone on motherboards

In addition to the headphones mentioned above, it is possible to use AI Noise-Canceling Microphone technology with any type of headset (it does not matter that it is connected with a 3.5 mm audio jack, USB or Bluetooth), but this is only allowed if you have of an ASUS motherboard supported. For example, the ROG STRIX BB50-E GAMING is among them. You can find an indication of support for this technology in the description of the component on the ASUS portal, so you just need to look for the motherboard of your interest to understand if it is compatible or not.

In any case, if you need a detailed guide on how to set up this feature, you can find it on this official page, to be used as a starting point to get familiar with AI Noise-Canceling Microphone.