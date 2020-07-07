Tech NewsSpace tech
Astronomers have located the center of our Solar System

By Brian Adam
Astronomers have located the center of our Solar System

The precise gravitational centre of the Solar System is not found in the middle of the Sun, but from somewhere closer to its surface, just outside of it. It was not easy to find it, since everybody present in our galactic neighbourhood exerts its gravitational influence on the star, making it move a little.

Using specially designed software, an international team of astronomers has shrunk the position of the centre of gravity of our solar system at 100 meters, a result that could significantly improve our gravitational-wave measurements. Everything has to do with pulsars: dead stars that can rotate extremely quickly by firing beams of electromagnetic radiation from their poles.

If they are oriented correctly, these rays flash beyond the Earth like a very fast cosmic beacon, creating an extremely regular signal. In recent years, several observatories – including the North American Nanohertz Observatory for Gravitational Waves (NANOGrav) – have started to use them to search for low-frequency gravitational waves, since gravitational waves should cause very subtle disturbances in the timing of an entire range of pulsars.

The errors in the calculation of the position of the Earth, in relation to the centre of gravity of the Solar System, can, in fact, influence our measurements of the pulsars, which in turn can influence our search for low-frequency gravitational waves. It is therefore urgent to have a precise estimate of this “centre of gravity”.

Thanks to BayesEphem software, created by the team, the experts were able to calculate a new more precise position for the centre of gravity of the Solar System which, going forward, could allow much more accurate low-frequency gravitational wave detections. “By finding gravitational waves in this way, in addition to other experiments, we get a more holistic view of all the different types of black holes in the universe.

