Tuesday, May 12, 2020
Astronomers have detected cloud bands on a brown dwarf at 6.5 light years

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Astronomers have detected cloud bands on a brown dwarf at 6.5 light years

New observations of a brown dwarf, 6.5 light-years away, seem to show streaks of clouds surrounding the entire globe, similar to those of Jupiter. This is the first time that astronomers have made this detection using polarimetry, measuring objects according to how the light they emit is twisted or polarized.

A distance of 6.5 light-years is really small in astronomical terms, but very far to try to identify details on a small and dark object like a brown dwarf. These planets are formed in the same way as stars, from the collapse of dense material nodes in the cosmic gas clouds, but they are not massive enough for the melting of hydrogen in their nuclei.

Learning more about these celestial bodies can help us understand more about stars and planets. Brown dwarfs are thought not to develop atmospheric phenomena such as cloud conditions until they overcome youth and begin to cool down. Thus, the study team decided to observe the binary system of brown dwarfs closest to Earth, called Luhman 16AB.

The astronomer Maxwell Millar-Blanchaer Caltech and colleagues used the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope (VLT) in Chile to determine if it was possible to distinguish the details of one of the brown dwarfs, Luhman A, using polarimetry. “Polarimetry is the only technique that is currently able to detect bands that do not fluctuate in brightness over time,” says Millar-Blancher.”This was the key to finding the cloud bands on Luhman 16A, on which the bands don’t seem to vary.

The technique did not allow the team to see the real clouds. The team, on the other hand, made polarimetric measurements of the celestial body, then used sophisticated models to try to reproduce the signature observed: two thick and permanent bands of clouds, such as those seen on Jupiter. “We think these storms can rain things like silicates or ammonia. It is actually quite a horrible time” says astronomer Julien Girard of the Space Telescope Science Institute.

