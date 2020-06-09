HealthCorona VirusLatest news
Updated:

AstraZeneca and Gilead puzzle sends notice to shareholders

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

CommunicationBrian Adam -

WiFi coverage: these are the obstacles that reduce the range of your wireless network and so you can avoid...

Our house is a real minefield for a WiFi network. Even if its size is modest. Coverage problems are...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
ComputingBrian Adam -

The mega-guide to SSD hard drives: types, technology and how to choose the best for our PC

The disks or SSD drives in a short time they have become a most important hardware element in a...
Read more
ComputingBrian Adam -

Samsung brings the new curved Odyssey G7 gaming monitor

Samsung has announced the revolutionary Odyssey G7 gaming monitor. Presented at CES 2020 in Las Vegas, the Odyssey line...
Read more
MobileBrian Adam -

Unieuro, Samsung Galaxy A71 drops more and more in price

Following the discount on the Momo Design electric scooter, Unieuro returns to start an interesting promotion related to mobile...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

The OnePlus 8T and 8T Pro will arrive in October with the Snapdragon 865+, according to HDBlog

OnePlus, like so many other manufacturers in the mobile market, has two launch windows open every year. The first...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

When will the new Vis a vis be seen on Netflix?

Vis a Vis is one of those Spanish series that have shown that quality and innovative content can be...
Read more
ComputingBrian Adam -

All about RAM: what it is and what role it plays in our mobile phones

Slowly but surely, mobile phones have become even more complex than personal computers, which is why more and more...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

AstraZeneca's approach to rival Gilead Sciences is a puzzle for shareholders, but also a warning. Chief Executive Officer Pascal Soriot has done well for the $ 140 billion pharmaceutical investor. The risk is that the company's debt burden, or its now greater ambitions, threaten that record.

The Anglo-Swedish group's decision to approach Gilead around a merger, as Bloomberg reported Sunday, is a strange twist to corporate logic. In 2014, Soriot rejected an offer from Pfizer, arguing that the company would do better on its own. He was right: AstraZeneca's share price is roughly 50% above Pfizer's offer of £ 55 a share.

However, if a deal with Pfizer was not attractive, a match with Gilead was even less so. The US $ 96 billion group specializes in HIV medications and hepatitis C treatments, which are not AstraZeneca's main areas.

Gilead is developing its cancer business, and both companies have potential therapies for Covid-19. However, the lack of common interests would mean less cost savings and increase the risk of sloppy integration.

A combination worth $ 232 billion based on share prices as of Friday's close would therefore be difficult to sell. Despite hopes that Gilead's Remdesivir can help patients with Covid-19, the company's shares are trading at just 12 times the expected earnings. Shareholders would likely demand a large acquisition premium.

AstraZeneca investors, meanwhile, would question the logic of joining forces with a company whose sales are expected to grow just 0.4% annually over the next five years, according to Morningstar.

Gilead's clean balance enhances its appeal. He had more than $ 9 billion of operating cash flow last year and had barely any net debt in March. In comparison, AstraZeneca's debt stack of approximately $ 12 billion in 2019 was almost double last year's ebitda, and operating cash flow won't cover its dividend payments until next year, according to Moody's. A merger of all the shares would produce a less leveraged company.

Another concern is that Soriot wants a merger. US healthcare providers are joining forces, and the pandemic will put more pressure on governments to lower healthcare costs. With AstraZeneca shares near their all-time high, Soriot has a valuable acquisition currency. A merger with Gilead may be unlikely, but investors cannot completely ignore it.

>

More Articles Like This

'Technology is capable of running the O'Riada Cup, but would not be comparable for years' – Director of the Oireachtas

Latest news Brian Adam -
Oireachtas na Gaeilge says that the major Irish language festival had to be canceled this year because social segregation could not be implemented during...
Read more

A storm revealed the wreckage of a ship from a century ago in the Great Salt Lake

Latest news Brian Adam -
Recently, a storm revealed to the world - after more than 100 years of sleep - an unidentified ship under the high saline waters...
Read more

Google Maps adds more security against the coronavirus: forecast of crowds and other alerts

Apps Brian Adam -
Since de-escalation contributes to recovering the influx on public transport, Google has incorporated new security features in its mobile map application. From now on,...
Read more

'Get rid of the virus from Ireland'- Great scientists

Latest news Brian Adam -
The big scientists are urging the health officials in this state to look for the complete removal of the coronavirus out of the country. They...
Read more

GALLERY / Big Lives Matter demonstration ...

Latest news Brian Adam -
Picture: Sasko Lazarov / Rollingnews Picture: Sasko Lazarov / Rollingnews Picture: Sasko Lazarov / Rollingnews 'Word...
Read more

Farmers welcome re-opening of livestock marts

Latest news Brian Adam -
Farmers have welcomed the reopening of open livestock and sheep slaughterhouses today under strict restrictions set by the Department of Agriculture. David Leydon of Professional...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam -

AstraZeneca and Gilead puzzle sends notice to shareholders

AstraZeneca's approach to rival Gilead Sciences is a puzzle for shareholders, but also a warning. Chief Executive Officer...
Read more
Latest news

'Technology is capable of running the O'Riada Cup, but would not be comparable for years' – Director of the Oireachtas

Brian Adam -
Oireachtas na Gaeilge says that the major Irish language festival had to be canceled this year because social segregation could not be implemented during...
Read more
Android

The best apps to make free calls on Android

Brian Adam -
By now, most mobile rates include unlimited minutes so you can talk to yours without worrying about the price of the call. But if...
Read more
Latest news

A storm revealed the wreckage of a ship from a century ago in the Great Salt Lake

Brian Adam -
Recently, a storm revealed to the world - after more than 100 years of sleep - an unidentified ship under the high saline waters...
Read more
Science

How did the Pangea divide? The last supercontinent on Earth

Brian Adam -
The world we see today, some time ago, was not the same as it is now. The continents, over the billions of years of...
Read more
Editor's Pick

Incredible bug in Whatsapp: 300 thousand users phone numbers are on Google!

Brian Adam -
The discovery of a security researcher is incredible, who in a new report published online highlighted that the phone numbers associated with Whatsapp accounts...
Read more
Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3H, review: Xiaomi’s most advanced air purifier is controlled from mobile

Brian Adam -
Air purifiers seem to be here to stay. The arrival of Chinese brands in the European household appliances market has meant that we can...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

%d bloggers like this: