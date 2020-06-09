AstraZeneca and Gilead puzzle sends notice to shareholders

AstraZeneca's approach to rival Gilead Sciences is a puzzle for shareholders, but also a warning. Chief Executive Officer Pascal Soriot has done well for the $ 140 billion pharmaceutical investor. The risk is that the company's debt burden, or its now greater ambitions, threaten that record.

The Anglo-Swedish group's decision to approach Gilead around a merger, as Bloomberg reported Sunday, is a strange twist to corporate logic. In 2014, Soriot rejected an offer from Pfizer, arguing that the company would do better on its own. He was right: AstraZeneca's share price is roughly 50% above Pfizer's offer of £ 55 a share.

However, if a deal with Pfizer was not attractive, a match with Gilead was even less so. The US $ 96 billion group specializes in HIV medications and hepatitis C treatments, which are not AstraZeneca's main areas.

Gilead is developing its cancer business, and both companies have potential therapies for Covid-19. However, the lack of common interests would mean less cost savings and increase the risk of sloppy integration.

A combination worth $ 232 billion based on share prices as of Friday's close would therefore be difficult to sell. Despite hopes that Gilead's Remdesivir can help patients with Covid-19, the company's shares are trading at just 12 times the expected earnings. Shareholders would likely demand a large acquisition premium.

AstraZeneca investors, meanwhile, would question the logic of joining forces with a company whose sales are expected to grow just 0.4% annually over the next five years, according to Morningstar.

Gilead's clean balance enhances its appeal. He had more than $ 9 billion of operating cash flow last year and had barely any net debt in March. In comparison, AstraZeneca's debt stack of approximately $ 12 billion in 2019 was almost double last year's ebitda, and operating cash flow won't cover its dividend payments until next year, according to Moody's. A merger of all the shares would produce a less leveraged company.

Another concern is that Soriot wants a merger. US healthcare providers are joining forces, and the pandemic will put more pressure on governments to lower healthcare costs. With AstraZeneca shares near their all-time high, Soriot has a valuable acquisition currency. A merger with Gilead may be unlikely, but investors cannot completely ignore it.

>