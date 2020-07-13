Asteroid among the largest ever approaches to Earth, nobody knew

Sometimes Space can create particularly intriguing events. We refer to the giant asteroid recently passed between Earth and Moon, which makes us understand how tiny humans actually are compared to the Universe. In fact, nobody had noticed the amazing event.

In particular, according to what reported by Business Insider and India, we generally know when an asteroid “passes” near our planet. This time, however, the celestial body called 2020 LD, which has a diameter between 89 and 200 meters (for us humans it is gigantic, we are speaking of dimensions greater than the Taj Mahal) it has gone unnoticed.

On June 5, 2020, the asteroid was on closer to Earth than the Moon was (according to the calculations of the European Space Agency, we speak of a value equal to about 0.8 multiplied by the distance between our planet and the Moon, therefore, if the latter is located at 384,317 km, the asteroid was at 307.454 km). Do you think it is the largest asteroid to arrive so close to our planet since 2011, as well as the ninth largest in history?

According to experts, if 2020 LD impacts Earth, it could destroy an area the size of a city. Just to give you a concrete example, the event is known as the “Chelyabinsk meteor”, which took place on February 15, 2013, in Russia, involved a meteoroid with a diameter of “just” 15 meters. In short, you understand well that here we are talking about completely different dimensions.

It is, therefore, an event that should generally attract the attention of scientists and astronomers right away. However, this time the insiders they managed to detect 2020 LD only two days later or on June 7, 2020, when astronomers from Hawaii managed to understand what had happened. The reason for this delay? The Sun had “hidden” the arrival of the asteroid starting in November 2019.

To learn more about all passages of the asteroid 2020 LD “close” to Earth and to the other Planets from 1950 to those planned up to 2100, we advise you to consult the official ESA website (which states that the asteroid was more or less at 0.0020512 astronomical units, so the aforementioned data returns).