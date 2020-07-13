Tech NewsSpace tech
Updated:

Asteroid among the largest ever approaches to Earth, nobody knew

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

Interstellar travel could create new types of unknown human languages

For interstellar travel, the only possible solution is to build a ship capable of hosting multiple generations of human beings....
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Fiber Optic, the Government is pushing for the TIM – Open Fiber single network: here is the plan

We return to talk about a single network for optical fibre. According to what was reported today by Repubblica...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Facebook dark mode reaches iOS and Android apps

The Facebook dark mode is now available for iOS and Android devices. Find out how to activate it. At last! Officially,...
Read more
AmazonBrian Adam -

Amazon to employees: TikTok prohibited, uninstallation required

It did a lot to discuss an email leaked on the net, ed sent by Amazon to employees, in...
Read more
ScienceBrian Adam -

Created an exotic particle with four charm quarks

THE quarks they are point particles that are typically found in groups of two (mesons) or three (baryons), the...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Asteroid among the largest ever approaches to Earth, nobody knew

Sometimes Space can create particularly intriguing events. We refer to the giant asteroid recently passed between Earth and Moon, which makes us understand how tiny humans actually are compared to the Universe. In fact, nobody had noticed the amazing event.

In particular, according to what reported by Business Insider and India, we generally know when an asteroid “passes” near our planet. This time, however, the celestial body called 2020 LD, which has a diameter between 89 and 200 meters (for us humans it is gigantic, we are speaking of dimensions greater than the Taj Mahal) it has gone unnoticed.

On June 5, 2020, the asteroid was on closer to Earth than the Moon was (according to the calculations of the European Space Agency, we speak of a value equal to about 0.8 multiplied by the distance between our planet and the Moon, therefore, if the latter is located at 384,317 km, the asteroid was at 307.454 km). Do you think it is the largest asteroid to arrive so close to our planet since 2011, as well as the ninth largest in history?

According to experts, if 2020 LD impacts Earth, it could destroy an area the size of a city. Just to give you a concrete example, the event is known as the “Chelyabinsk meteor”, which took place on February 15, 2013, in Russia, involved a meteoroid with a diameter of “just” 15 meters. In short, you understand well that here we are talking about completely different dimensions.

It is, therefore, an event that should generally attract the attention of scientists and astronomers right away. However, this time the insiders they managed to detect 2020 LD only two days later or on June 7, 2020, when astronomers from Hawaii managed to understand what had happened. The reason for this delay? The Sun had “hidden” the arrival of the asteroid starting in November 2019.

To learn more about all passages of the asteroid 2020 LD “close” to Earth and to the other Planets from 1950 to those planned up to 2100, we advise you to consult the official ESA website (which states that the asteroid was more or less at 0.0020512 astronomical units, so the aforementioned data returns).

You May also Like to Read:

More Articles Like This

Apple Glass are approaching launch: production of polarized lenses is underway

Apple Brian Adam -
Apparently, the Apple Glass launch would be really close. According to reports from The Information, in fact, Apple and Foxconn would have reached a...
Read more

Sky Q is renewed: first look at the new graphical interface

Tech News Brian Adam -
We have been testing for a few days the new software arriving on Sky Q, for now only in beta, which will bring several...
Read more

The iPhone 12 will arrive in stores with less battery than the iPhone 11

Apple Brian Adam -
The battery is one of those components that pass an exhaustive control by users when a company announces new terminals. However, Apple, true to...
Read more

Found a galaxy that illuminates the Universe shortly after the Big Bang

Science Brian Adam -
Researchers from University College London presented the discovery of an ancient galaxy, about 13 billion years ago, capable of ionizing the interstellar medium. The...
Read more

The best Android smartphones between 200 and 300 euros in July 2020

Mobile Brian Adam -
The smartphone market is always very busy: even this month there is no shortage of news in the range between 200 and 300 euros. In...
Read more

Xioami launches the new Ninebot C30, its cheapest electric bicycle

Car Tech Brian Adam -
Electric mobility is another one of those facets that technology has brought us in recent years and that is being revolutionized by the entry...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY