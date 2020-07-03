'As a country we owe him a lot' – a tribute to Dr Tony Holohan as he stands back

Taoiseach Michael Martin thanked Dr Holohan for 'leading' the country during the Covid-19 pandemic

The Chief Medical Officer of the Department of Health, Dr Tony Holohan, announced last night that he is due to withdraw from his work on personal grounds.

He said he was taking a break from work because his wife, Emer, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2012, is receiving palliative care.

"I now want to give all of my energy, attention and time to America and our two teenage children, Clodagh and Ronan," said Dr Holohan.

He said he understood what people had suffered in recent months as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, especially those who had lost loved ones.

He hoped, Dr Holohan said, that people would continue to "work together" and that people would take responsibility for their own health and that of "their family, friends and most important people".

Taoiseach Michael Martin thanked Dr Holohan for his "guidance" to the country during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Taoiseach said that Dr Holohan helped to make the public aware of the seriousness of the pandemic and that his prudent approach reassured people.

"Every family in Ireland knows by now Dr. Tony Holohan. His leadership during the pandemic has given us all confidence that the decisions being made are based on sound public health advice. As a country we are indebted to him and his people, ”said Taoiseach Michael Martin.

Tony Holohan said he would like to spend time with his family, he said in an unexpected statement he made at the end of the Department of Health press conference this afternoon.

The Deputy Chief Medical Officer of the Department of Health, Dr Ronan Glynn, will be acting Chief Officer.

The Department of Health announced this afternoon that five other people who had contracted coronary virus had died. 15 new cases confirmed.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) also indicated yesterday afternoon that the disease's reproductive rate was closer to 1 than in recent weeks, but that this was expected to be a temporary increase.

“The number R, the rate of spread of the disease, is now estimated to be closer to 1 than it has been for several weeks. Small number changes in the spread of the virus easily affect the R number.

“We noticed an increase in the number of cases towards the end of last week. NPHET will keep a close eye on this tendency to rise, ”said Professor Philip Nolan of NPHET.

The rate of reproduction or spread of the disease is closely monitored and it would be of great concern if it exceeded 1 again.

The Northern Department of Health announced that one other person with Covid-19 had died and seven new cases of the disease had been discovered.

At least 2,290 people have died in Ireland since the start of the pandemic, 1,738 people south of the border and 552 north of it.

Five people from the south who were formerly known as Covid-19 caused their death, it has now been confirmed that this was not the case.

There are 31,257 confirmed cases of the disease to date in Ireland, 25,489 cases south of the border and 5,768 cases north of it.

Professor Philip Nolan, chair of the Department of Health's experts making the epidemic predictions, said the number of new cases of the disease was stable and the disease had spread dramatically.

Professor Nolan suggested that the rate of spread of the disease may have increased and may be closer to 1 than some weeks ago.

However, he said that this was expected to be a temporary increase based on a temporary increase in the number of cases at the end of last week.

In the meantime, the teachers' unions have been before the Covid-19 Oireachtas Committee and all agree that there is a need to ensure the safety of students and teachers before returning to schools.

ASTI Secretary General Kieran Christie said that not all pupils would be returning to school full time in the autumn if the Department's new guidelines had to be adhered to. He said that medical advice was that social exclusion in the school had to be adhered to and that in many schools this was not possible due to lack of space. Schools need to be secure on the Covid-19 before teachers return.

INTO Secretary General John Boyle said preparations were to be stepped up if primary schools were to open in September.

Arrangements had to be made so that not everyone would be at the school gate at the same time. He said it was not worth taking the children's temperature at the door as the temperature changes rapidly in young children. Boyle said some teachers had health problems while others became pregnant and needed clear guidance for teachers.

The TUI Secretary General, John Smith, said yesterday that the first guidelines from the Department of Education came and that schools were set up to gather students together, the most dangerous of the viruses. Schools would need to be provided with a cleaning budget immediately.

In a statement made this week by the Minister for Education, she said she hoped the schools would reopen in September "as well as possible". Minister Norma Foley was launching 'Interim Guidelines for the Reopening of Schools and Education Centers', which provides advice and information on Covid-19 and how to run education safely while the disease continues in the country.

These guidelines discuss the impact that school closures have on children and the risks to their health and argue that the experts agreed that it is in the best interests of children to return to school. A framework plan will be put in place immediately whereby schools will be able to purchase hand disinfection equipment for classrooms and for the one million pupils and 100,000 teachers in the autumn.

While it is intended that all pupils will return to school in the autumn, provision must be made for blended learning where not all pupils would be able to spend a full day in school. It is not possible to split classes and recruit additional teachers because of the current shortage of teachers.

The advice given by the Health Protection Surveillance Center is that students should have at least one meter in the classroom from third class in primary school onwards but that this will not be necessary for children in their first four years of school. Former Minister of Education Joe McHugh had said that work was being carried out on the understanding that all pupils would be back at school in the autumn but Minister Foley is not convinced.

A study published earlier this month by the Department of Education stated that if one-meter social separation were to be implemented, only half of primary and second-level students would be in school at any one time.

These new guidelines from the Department of Education recommend that small groups of students be grouped into 'pods' so that they are in close contact with only the smallest number. It is recommended that not all pupils have lunch breaks and play at the same time.

There is detailed advice on sharing classroom equipment with students and all equipment to be cleaned after each pupil and the importance of having hot water in school. It is said that staff meetings should be held afloat and prevent people from shaking hands. It also states that any pupil or teacher with any sign of illness must remain at home from school.