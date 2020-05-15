Arrest of Muslims in India, US expresses concern

Washington: The US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) on Thursday noted with alarming news that the Indian government was arresting Muslim activists during the Cove 19 Crisis, who violated the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Protested against

The USCIRF tweeted, "At this time, India should release prisoners of conscience and not target those who exercise the democratic right to protest." The arrest was made in connection with the February communal violence against the CAA in Delhi.

Zargar, 27, was arrested on April 10 under the Prevention of Illegal Activities Act, 2019 (UAPA). She was three months pregnant at the time of her arrest. Zargar is a researcher at Jamia Millia University in Delhi. Fellow and was the media coordinator of the University Coordination Committee (JCC), which organized weeks of protests against the citizenship law passed by the government in December last year.

In another tweet, the USCIRF noted in its annual report for 2020, the commission had recommended that India be specifically targeted for "systematic, ongoing, and gross violations of religious freedom" during 2019. "Unfortunately, this negative trend continues into 2020," the US agency said.

The use of the position of US Secretary of State is used under the 1998 US International Religious Freedom Act (IRFA) against a nation that has committed particularly grave violations of religious freedom, the panel noted last month. This was the first time since 2004 that India had been recommended to be blacklisted for religious freedom.

The report specifically criticized the implementation of the new citizenship law, which makes it easier for non-Muslims from neighboring Muslim-majority countries to obtain citizenship. After the CAA's approval, 78 people were killed in weeks of violent protests against the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi across the country, most of them in the wake of clashes between Hindus and Muslims in Delhi.

Critics say the law discriminates against Muslims and raises concerns that the Modi administration is violating Indian secular traditions.