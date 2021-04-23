Army Bomb Squad Go to the Scene of Suspicious Device in Ballymun

The Army bomb squad is currently heading to the scene of a suspicious device in North Dublin.

Gardai rushed to the scene on Balbutcher Lane in Ballymun when they were called to the scene just before 7 p.m.

Roads around the area are currently closed and local detours are in place while emergency services remain on the scene.

It is understood that the suspicious device was found inside a local business and a controlled explosion is currently underway.

A Garda spokesperson told Dublin Live: “Gardaí are currently at the scene of an incident in Balbutcher Lane, Ballymun.

“A suspicious device was spotted in the area and Gardaí was alerted to the incident shortly after 6:50 pm. The Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) is currently underway.

“Local deviations are in place.”