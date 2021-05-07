Armed Gardai seizes several cars and tens of thousands of euros in a raid in Dublin against a criminal gang

Gardai has seized several cars, tens of thousands of euros and documentation following search operations in Dublin and Kildare.

The raids were part of the Office of Criminal Assets investigations into two organized crime gangs actively involved in drug trafficking nationwide.

The following items were seized during this morning’s raid:

• Mercedes 191 car

• 211 Skoda Kodiaq

• € 6,300 in cash

• £ 3,385 in British pounds

• € 110,000 held in various bank accounts

• Documentation related to the acquisition of a series of properties.

The GNDOCB, ERU, ASU of the Eastern Region, Detective Units of the Eastern Region and the Customs Dog Unit assisted the CAB during the seizure.