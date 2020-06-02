Tech NewsAppsEntertainment
Are you going to give Netflix away? Keep these tips in mind before buying cards

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Even if some time ago it was frowned upon giving away virtual money to someone else, it goes without saying that the alternatives that have appeared around the many online platforms, as well as purchases in department stores, have turned gift cards into a more than useful resource. And is that when music CDs, or DVDs and Blu-rays already seem to be out of use, what better alternative is there to give away music, movies or series than with three, six or more months of audiovisual content for free?

What we are going to tell you now has to do with those gift cards that are sold from Netflix. If you are one of those who goes to a physical store to buy them (there are 15 euros, 25, 50, etc.), then you will not have problems because you can only do it in official distributorsBut if you opt for the internet, be very careful with those offers that (apparently) give more for less.

Currencies, amount and refund

As we say, these gift cards purchased from authorized establishments do not offer any doubt: you buy them, you pay for the amount you are going to give away and that’s it. There is no more problem. But the same does not happen if we enter the internet and suddenly see a huge number of offers which, in some cases, include too aggressive discounts.

In these cases, you should look at an essential element: the currency. You must verify that you are indeed acquiring Netflix cards in euros and not in dollars, pounds, etc. In this way, it will not matter if its origin is in the Netherlands, Germany, France, Italy, etc. because it can be exchanged without problems in the Spanish account of your friend or family member. However, if you buy a $ 25 card (which could be sold for about 22 euros) it won’t do you any good and you won’t be able to use it.

Netflix gift cards.

It is important this detail to avoid finding the day of the celebration with a span of noses when seeing that the balance of that card is not applicable to an account in Spain. If you are going to acquire online cards from Netflix, the platform recommends the Startselect website where it is possible to get codes of between 25 and 150 euros that reach your email instantly. In this way we can buy the specific time we want to give away.

Another important detail is that with these cards we do not acquire months but a balance of money that accumulates in the account and that is discounted every month. Depending on the subscription that our friend (or relative) has, it will last more or less time. Thus, with a 25 euros card you will hardly have to pay a month and part of the following of the UHD rate (15.99), while you can extend it three if you have the most basic (7.99 euros) or two of the intermediate (11.99).

It is important to remember that none of these gift cards are refundable. Neither when we buy them nor later when we exchange them and have the money in the account.

