Tech NewsSpace tech
Updated:

Are we already capable of detecting extraterrestrial life in the worlds of the cosmos?

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

AppsBrian Adam -

How to become a woman or a man with the FaceApp application

The fashion for gender change photographs has returned thanks to an application that not only makes transformation simple, but...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

5 apps in addition to FaceApp with which you can transform your photos

There is something that nobody has told you about FaceApp and how it can use your information, so here...
Read more
ScienceBrian Adam -

A dark matter experiment finds something … but not what it was looking for

An experiment for dark matter research has finally announced that it has found something, but it is not what...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
ScienceBrian Adam -

This 518 million year old arthropod is unlike any creature that exists today

Lo Xiaocaris luoi, a 518 million-year-old creature similar to a shrimp, he did not have a single "weapon" available,...
Read more
Editor's PickBrian Adam -

Earth and Venus meet in this magnificent photo taken from Mars

Curiosity is a mission that - initially - was to last two years, but almost eight have passed. The...
Read more
CybersecurityBrian Adam -

Google Play Store: Over 60 Android apps, games and themes as a gift today

Today Android Google Play Store gifts. The search engine shop, specifically, gives more 60 applications, games, themes, icons and customization...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Whatsapp: group calls and video calls are also arriving on PC

A few days after the first rumours about the super update for Whatsapp, which will mark the arrival of...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Are we already capable of detecting extraterrestrial life in the worlds of the cosmos?

According to one study, there are at least 36 civilizations and six billion Earth-like planets in our galaxy alone. So how can we detect life? The instruments onboard future space missions will be able to detect amino acids, fatty acids and peptides. And not only.

Future missions will observe Enceladus, one of Saturn’s moons, known for emitting gas plumes and ice grains into space formed by the satellite’s underground ocean. A very similar process takes place on Jupiter’s moon, Europe. The composition of the ice granules emitted from these worlds can be analyzed by future spacecraft.

For this reason, scientists from the Free University of Berlin have undertaken unique laboratory experiments that accurately simulate the mass spectra of ice grains measured in space. “In our first study, we conducted experiments with amino acids, fatty acids and peptides to predict the spectral aspect of these organic biomolecules, which could potentially be incorporated into ice granules” explains Fabian Klenner, lead author of the two studies.”Our data show that these potentially biogenic organic molecules are clearly identifiable, even at very low concentrations.

This leads to another question: could biological processes underway on oceanic worlds be identified by spacecraft? “The mere identification of these bio-signals is not enough,” says Frank Postberg, lead co-author of the second study.”Amino acids, for example, can also be produced only by chemistry, without the involvement of life.“To find evidence of this much more is needed: a certain spectral model of different amino acids.

By analyzing different compounds, the experts managed to distinguish abiotic and biotic organic “footprints” in the resulting mass spectra. You can find life-indicative chemistry within an extraterrestrial aquatic world, sampling only a few tiny grains of ice? “We have shown that this is possible with a mass spectrometer on a spacecraft,” says Klenner finally.

NASA plans to study Jupiter’s moon, Europe, in 2024 as part of the mission Europa Clipper.

More Articles Like This

5 applications to reach the stars with your cell phone

Apps Brian Adam -
In order to see the stars and constellations up close you will not need a telescope, only with the ideal app on your cell...
Read more

Amazon: discount on a 27 "FHD MSI Optix gaming monitor

Electronics Brian Adam -
After the discount on the Samsung SSD, we return to Amazon again to bring back another promotion proposed by the American company, aimed primarily...
Read more

6 gifts you can give dad if he’s a tech lover

Smart Gadgets Brian Adam -
Do you already know how you will celebrate Father's Day? Here are some gift ideas for dad in his day if he loves technology...
Read more

An unpublished video of the Apollo missions shows us the astronauts’ falls on the moon

Space tech Brian Adam -
In space, nobody can hear you scream .. but everyone can see you fall. The astronauts of the Apollo missions who walked on the...
Read more

Finally measured the rotation speed of a black hole

Science Brian Adam -
We finally know the rotation speed of a black hole "visible" in the Milky Way, adding another piece to the puzzle of these gigantic...
Read more

Samsung brings The Sero, the rotating TV : it starts from 1,499 Euros

Electronics Brian Adam -
Samsung has announced the launch of The Sero on the Italian market, the vertical TV that is has won the award from the International...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY