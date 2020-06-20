Are we already capable of detecting extraterrestrial life in the worlds of the cosmos?

According to one study, there are at least 36 civilizations and six billion Earth-like planets in our galaxy alone. So how can we detect life? The instruments onboard future space missions will be able to detect amino acids, fatty acids and peptides. And not only.

Future missions will observe Enceladus, one of Saturn’s moons, known for emitting gas plumes and ice grains into space formed by the satellite’s underground ocean. A very similar process takes place on Jupiter’s moon, Europe. The composition of the ice granules emitted from these worlds can be analyzed by future spacecraft.

For this reason, scientists from the Free University of Berlin have undertaken unique laboratory experiments that accurately simulate the mass spectra of ice grains measured in space. “In our first study, we conducted experiments with amino acids, fatty acids and peptides to predict the spectral aspect of these organic biomolecules, which could potentially be incorporated into ice granules” explains Fabian Klenner, lead author of the two studies.”Our data show that these potentially biogenic organic molecules are clearly identifiable, even at very low concentrations.”

This leads to another question: could biological processes underway on oceanic worlds be identified by spacecraft? “The mere identification of these bio-signals is not enough,” says Frank Postberg, lead co-author of the second study.”Amino acids, for example, can also be produced only by chemistry, without the involvement of life.“To find evidence of this much more is needed: a certain spectral model of different amino acids.

By analyzing different compounds, the experts managed to distinguish abiotic and biotic organic “footprints” in the resulting mass spectra. You can find life-indicative chemistry within an extraterrestrial aquatic world, sampling only a few tiny grains of ice? “We have shown that this is possible with a mass spectrometer on a spacecraft,” says Klenner finally.

NASA plans to study Jupiter’s moon, Europe, in 2024 as part of the mission Europa Clipper.