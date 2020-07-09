Are viruses life forms? A question that scientists cannot answer

Are viruses alive entities? There is still a debate on the issue. The truth is that we don’t fully understand viruses and are still trying to understand them. Some properties of living beings are not present, such as cellular structure, metabolism and homeostasis. Other properties, however, are present: evolution.

Many viruses can cut the DNA of infected cells and weave their genetic material so that they are copied together with their host’s DNA each time the cell divides. This process is called “lysogenia”. Exists an undeniable genetic and physiological link among viruses and organisms they infect.

To this already complicated equation, we must add the discovery of the so-called “giant viruses” that confuse even more the experts, since they encode functions previously thought to be unique to cellular organisms. The latter is hundreds of times greater than their classic “cousins”, and the impressive number of genetic bases can exceed that of many bacteria.

Viruses are intricate collections of molecules that can infect all types of life forms, from plants and animals to microorganisms such as bacteria. The origins of viruses in the evolutionary history of life are still a mystery to scientists. Since they cannot survive on their own and need living cells to multiply, many think of them as non-living entities.

But one thing is certain: these beings challenge our concept of the meaning of “life”.