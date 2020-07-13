Latest newsTop Stories
Updated:

Archaeologists discover the remains of an ancient Viking toilet from 1,000 years ago

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Space techBrian Adam -

Interstellar travel could create new types of unknown human languages

For interstellar travel, the only possible solution is to build a ship capable of hosting multiple generations of human beings....
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
GamingBrian Adam -

Xiaomi Black Shark, offer under 250 euros: low cost gaming smartphone

Following the discount on Samsung Galaxy A71, we return to dealing with offers in the field of mobile devices....
Read more
AmazonBrian Adam -

Amazon to employees: TikTok prohibited, uninstallation required

It did a lot to discuss an email leaked on the net, ed sent by Amazon to employees, in...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Fiber Optic, the Government is pushing for the TIM – Open Fiber single network: here is the plan

We return to talk about a single network for optical fibre. According to what was reported today by Repubblica...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Facebook dark mode reaches iOS and Android apps

The Facebook dark mode is now available for iOS and Android devices. Find out how to activate it. At last! Officially,...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Archaeologists discover the remains of an ancient Viking toilet from 1,000 years ago

Even the Vikings, between one siege and another, had to go to the bathroom. So while a team of archaeologists from the Museum Southeast Denmark was conducting a study, he found a hole, which was later identified as a toilet, perhaps the oldest ever found in Denmark.

How did the experts understand the purpose of the construction? Pollen analyzes revealed mineralized seeds and concentrations of fly pupae, indicating that I sediments accumulated in the hole (about 2 meters deep) were human faeces.

We know from cultures around the world that stool treatment is surrounded by complicated cultural and social rules and taboos. From the culture of the bathroom you can learn a lot about the norms and rules of that particular society“, he claims Anna Beck of the Museum Southeast Denmark. “It is easy to think of people in the past as more primitive than we are“, continue in another statement”but things like combs, needles, tweezers and now even toilets, show that the Vikings cared a lot about personal care and maybe even hygiene (although not in our sense of the word). ”

For example, in fact, we know that animals, which had previously lived under the same roof as humans for thousands of years, from that time on have been moved out of the houses. The distance between man and animal became greater, both physically and mentally. In short, this time it is certainly not a hole in the water … or some other substance. The new discovery could open new avenues for research into the habits of Denmark’s rural Viking populations.

You May also Like to Read:

More Articles Like This

Another big drop in the Covid-19 unemployment payments

Latest news Brian Adam -
The number of people receiving the Covid-19 pandemic unemployment payment (PUP) dropped significantly this week, a reflection of the re-opening of the economy. The PUP...
Read more

New evidence for the existence of "quasi-particles" called qualunquoni

Top Stories Brian Adam -
Physicists obtained the first major clue to the existence of quasi-particles called qualunquoni. The observed effect is called braiding or intertwining has demonstrated the...
Read more

14-day self-isolation must 'become law' – immunologist

Latest news Brian Adam -
An immunology expert says the Government needs to find some way to bring the 14-day self-isolation for people traveling to Ireland, into the legislation. Kingston...
Read more

A large number of people adhere to regulations covered by fascia

Latest news Brian Adam -
Public transport companies are saying that the vast majority of the public are complying with the new regulations on front cover that came into...
Read more

'Enough has been said already' said Minister Cowen

Latest news Brian Adam -
The Minister for Agriculture will have nothing more to say about medicines published in a newspaper yesterday. Barry Cowen said in Co. Leitrim this morning...
Read more

A group of penguins are benefiting from the Arctic ice loss

Science Brian Adam -
The ice of Antarctica is getting thinner and thinner, a terrible fact for most living beings ... but that Adelia's pigoscelid (a penguin of...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY