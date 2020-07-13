Archaeologists discover the remains of an ancient Viking toilet from 1,000 years ago

Even the Vikings, between one siege and another, had to go to the bathroom. So while a team of archaeologists from the Museum Southeast Denmark was conducting a study, he found a hole, which was later identified as a toilet, perhaps the oldest ever found in Denmark.

How did the experts understand the purpose of the construction? Pollen analyzes revealed mineralized seeds and concentrations of fly pupae, indicating that I sediments accumulated in the hole (about 2 meters deep) were human faeces.

“We know from cultures around the world that stool treatment is surrounded by complicated cultural and social rules and taboos. From the culture of the bathroom you can learn a lot about the norms and rules of that particular society“, he claims Anna Beck of the Museum Southeast Denmark. “It is easy to think of people in the past as more primitive than we are“, continue in another statement”but things like combs, needles, tweezers and now even toilets, show that the Vikings cared a lot about personal care and maybe even hygiene (although not in our sense of the word). ”

For example, in fact, we know that animals, which had previously lived under the same roof as humans for thousands of years, from that time on have been moved out of the houses. The distance between man and animal became greater, both physically and mentally. In short, this time it is certainly not a hole in the water … or some other substance. The new discovery could open new avenues for research into the habits of Denmark’s rural Viking populations.