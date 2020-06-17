Aqua Fi is the first successful underwater Internet experiment

Riyadh: A brand new type of wireless internet has been tested underwater which will open up new avenues of communication in the depths of the water.

Like Wi-Fi, it has been dubbed ‘Aquafi’, which allows divers to exchange video and data directly from the depths of the water, but the process used LEDs and lasers.

This work has been done by experts from the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology in Saudi Arabia, the details of which have been published in the latest issue of IEEE. Basim Shahada, one of its founders, said it was the first time underwater internet had been used entirely via wireless.

In the process of aqua fi, radio waves are sent to the diver’s smartphone and a raspberry pie is connected to the computer behind it. The raspberry pie thus acts as a gateway and sends data from the same computer to the surface of the water in the form of a ray of light. Here a device is taking over the internet via satellite which works just like a Wi-Fi booster.

Although sound and radio can be connected underwater, they have their own limitations. Light can carry large amounts of data even underwater. For this reason, the benefits of Aqua Fi are innumerable.

In the process, radio waves travel from the underwater person’s smartphone to the gateway computer behind him. This data is now converted into green LED light and transmitted to another computer on the surface, which is equipped with a light detection system. It should be noted that the first computer converts video and images into another zero series.

Experts have experimentally exchanged more than 2 megabytes per second of data with EcoFi.