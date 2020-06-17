Latest newsTop Stories
Updated:

Aqua Fi is the first successful underwater Internet experiment

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

AppsBrian Adam -

How to become a woman or a man with the FaceApp application

The fashion for gender change photographs has returned thanks to an application that not only makes transformation simple, but...
Read more
CommunicationBrian Adam -

Elon Musk promises 8ms latency with his satellite Internet

Starlink satellite internet is getting closer to commercial launch. This new system promises to offer considerable improvements over traditional...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

SpaceX space suits get a "5 star" rating from astronauts

Together with the company that made history, conducted by SpaceX and NASA, the astronauts of the test flight Demo-2...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

US threatens North Korea

Pyongyang: Responding to the State Department's regret over North-South relations, North Korea has threatened to "restrain its tongue" and...
Read more
iphoneBrian Adam -

iPhone Xs Max among the offers of the day of Unieuro: 590 Euro discount!

iPhone Xs Max returns among the offers of the day of Unieuro. The top of the range 2018 Apple...
Read more
GamingBrian Adam -

How is the new PlayStation 5 and what did Sony reveal about its launch

The new console will be released in late 2020, Sony offered a preview of its design. The mystery of what...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

‘There is little hope for people who speak Irish every day’ – expert opinions on Government program

Nuacht.ie has spoken to politicians, scholars, commentators and other experts about the Irish and Gaeltacht dimension of the draft...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Saudi experts have successfully tested the underwater wireless internet, Aquafi. Photo: File

Riyadh: A brand new type of wireless internet has been tested underwater which will open up new avenues of communication in the depths of the water.

Like Wi-Fi, it has been dubbed ‘Aquafi’, which allows divers to exchange video and data directly from the depths of the water, but the process used LEDs and lasers.

This work has been done by experts from the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology in Saudi Arabia, the details of which have been published in the latest issue of IEEE. Basim Shahada, one of its founders, said it was the first time underwater internet had been used entirely via wireless.

In the process of aqua fi, radio waves are sent to the diver’s smartphone and a raspberry pie is connected to the computer behind it. The raspberry pie thus acts as a gateway and sends data from the same computer to the surface of the water in the form of a ray of light. Here a device is taking over the internet via satellite which works just like a Wi-Fi booster.

Although sound and radio can be connected underwater, they have their own limitations. Light can carry large amounts of data even underwater. For this reason, the benefits of Aqua Fi are innumerable.

In the process, radio waves travel from the underwater person’s smartphone to the gateway computer behind him. This data is now converted into green LED light and transmitted to another computer on the surface, which is equipped with a light detection system. It should be noted that the first computer converts video and images into another zero series.

Experts have experimentally exchanged more than 2 megabytes per second of data with EcoFi.

More Articles Like This

Unique table lamps that light up a small children's room

Top Stories Brian Adam -
Tokyo: Somewhere in life we ​​must be afraid of the dark and if the children do not sleep in the bright light then they...
Read more

A study reveals how insects protect their wings during rain

Science Brian Adam -
Raindrops, during thunderstorms, can be extremely harmful to insect wings and scientists wanted to understand how these small animals manage to defend themselves from...
Read more

He was renovating his home and suddenly found 15th-century Mayan works of art

Top Stories Brian Adam -
During a normal renovation of a mud-brick house in Guatemala, the insiders found something that left him speechless: a series of murals dating back...
Read more

Dexamethasone: what do we know about what, according to the University of Oxford, is the "first drug capable of reducing the number of deaths...

Corona Virus Brian Adam -
A cheap, accessible and well-known drug has just hit the treatment table against COVID19. According to the conclusions that have been made public by...
Read more

Costume fitting? That’s why the last few pounds are the most difficult to lose

Health Brian Adam -
Summer is now approaching and will come for everyone too the infamous costume test. Everyone who is getting ready knows that the last few...
Read more

Two patients from a hospital in France became ill from a contaminated toilet

Latest news Brian Adam -
An infection caused by a bacterium called Legionella causes atypical pneumonia, its symptoms are high fever, headache, myalgia, cough, homophone and chills. It is...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY