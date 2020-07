The Aqua Dome in Tralee, County Kerry, will not open its doors where it is a major tourist attraction for the rest of the year due to the health crisis.

It’s all there until it’s April next year before the swimming center reopens.

The directors say they had no second choice in the interests of the health and safety of their customers and staff and also because insurance costs are so high.

Last year the Aqua Dome employed two dozen people over the summer.