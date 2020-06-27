Newly elected Taoiseach Michael Martin is speaking to TDs this afternoon about the ministries they will have in the new coalition.

Helen McEntee from Fine Gael will be Minister for Justice. Stephen Donnelly of Fianna Fáil is expected to be Minister for Health.

Michael McGrath, Fianna Fáil, will be the Minister for Public Expenditure and Paschal Donohoe, Fine Gael, will remain Minister for Finance.

Green Party leader Éamon Ryan will be Minister for Transport, Energy and Climate.

The deputy leader of the Greens Catherine Martin will be Minister for Communications and Culture. Greens Roderic O'Gorman will be the Minister for Children and Disability.

Four other Fianna Fáil ministers – Dara Calleary, Darragh O'Brien, Barry Cowen and Norma Foley – will also have ministries.

Fine Gael's Simon Coveney will remain Minister for Foreign Affairs and its party leader, former Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, will be its Tánaiste and Minister for Jobs and Business.