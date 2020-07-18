Latest news
Apple's victory reveals that the EU has enemies within

By Brian Adam
The winner of a battle may end up losing the war, but Apple's victory in a court case for the € 13 billion in back taxes that the European Commission ordered the tech giant to pay to Ireland reveals the problems it faces. the European Competition Commissioner, Margrethe Vestager, in the most important fight for company tax reform.

The second-highest court in the European Union (EU) rejected the commission's order on Wednesday. The court established that the EU Executive had not exceeded the established legal requirement to demonstrate that Apple had benefited from illegal state aid through two tax rulings that artificially reduced its tax burden for more than two decades, to a minimum of 0.005% in 2014. Vestager has yet to decide whether to appeal the ruling, but there was a lot at stake in this case, especially since Ireland was fighting alongside and against Apple.

The alliance between the company and the country may seem strange because the coronavirus pandemic has opened a huge gap in the Irish economy. The budget deficit is projected to soar this year to 30 billion euros, or 10% of GDP. But the Irish corporate tax rate of 12.5% ​​attracts foreign companies like Apple, Facebook and Twitter, which employ one in 10 people in the country, often in high-paying jobs they have so far demonstrated. that better resist crises. The side Dublin has chosen shows that low-tax EU countries will be reluctant to jeopardize their jobs and their long-term appeal to foreign companies.

This means that Vestager will face stiff internal opposition within the EU against any attempt to impose a digital tax in the region, and also fierce resistance from the Donald Trump government. With allies like these, Apple and other tech giants stand a chance of winning not only a battle, but also the war.

