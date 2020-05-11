Monday, May 11, 2020
Apple will begin reopening its physical stores in the United States

By Brian Adam
Apple is based in California, where confinement has been extended through May 31.

By AFP

Apple will reopen its physical stores next week in some states in the United States that have begun the lack of confidence, according to the will of President Donald Trump, who calls for a restart of economic activity.

The iPhone maker will begin reopening its stores in Idaho, South Carolina, Alabama and Alaska.

"As many of our clients work and learn from home, our priority will be in technical support services," the group said in a statement obtained by AFP on Friday.

The company arranged for a limited number of visitors per store, temperature controls, safety distances and the use of face masks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

Apple is based in California, where confinement has been extended through May 31.

The company's other stores in the United States will reopen in accordance with "recommendations from health authorities and local health data."

With nearly 77,000 deaths and 1.2 million people infected (according to the Johns Hopkins University count), the United States is the country most affected by COVID-19.

The pandemic also brought the national economy to its knees and destroyed in almost two months almost all the jobs created in 10 years of growth, raising the unemployment rate to a level comparable to that of the crisis of the 1930s.

Earlier in the week, more than 35 of the 50 states began or are about to lift the strictest measures they have taken to contain the pandemic.

Unlike small businesses and large traditional industries (transportation, hotels, etc.), Silicon Valley giants like Apple posted encouraging results at the end of the first quarter of the year.

The billions of people confined to their homes across the planet have vastly increased their use of new technologies to work, learn, socialize and have fun.

Apple has never had so many devices in use in the world and its level of service diversification is showing that it is increasingly profitable.

