Apple Watch Series 3 on offer for less than 200 Euros on Amazon!

In this weekend of June, an interesting arrives Amazon offering on Apple Watch Series 3. The giant by Jeff Bezos, in fact, allows you to take home the smartwatch at an ultra advantageous price: less than 200 Euros.

Apple Watch Series 3, GPS Only, with 38mm case in silver-colored aluminum and white sport strap, in fact, it is available at 199 Euros, one of the lowest prices recently achieved. The wearable device also benefits from Prime shipping and all the benefits provided by the Seattle company’s subscription program, including fast delivery at no additional cost and the ability to return.

The offer in question is guaranteed directly by Amazon, which manages the sale and shipping. As always we are not able to guarantee that the offer will last for a long time, and also from the Keepa charts we notice how the price of the smartwatch is very fluctuating, which is why we recommend that you place your order quickly in case of interest.

Apple Watch Series 3 includes GPS, Retina display and optical heart rate monitor. The variant in question is not equipped with eSim, which means that for example to listen to music you will still need to have an iPhone or save it via Apple Music directly on the smartwatch.