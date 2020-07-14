MobileAndroidTech NewsSmart Gadgets
Apple Watch, a 22-year-old congenital heart disease detected through the ECG

By Brian Adam
A 22-year-old Reddit user recounted in a long post his experience with Apple Watch, which he was able to detect congenital heart disease without ever having noticed it before. The boy received the notification on his watch after turning on notifications for irregular heart rhythm.

After the alert, he immediately took an ECG with the application present on the smartwatch that he received diagnosed atrial fibrillation, which was confirmed by both the emergency room medical equipment and the cardiologist.

We talked about Apple Watch’s ability to detect atrial fibrillation in a dedicated article, where we tested it with a person who suffers from it cardiac pathology, which is among the most common and if not diagnosed and treated promptly it could cause serious health problems. Recently, however, we have also reported the news of Apple Watch that has recognized a serious heart disease to a doctor, always through the ECG that diagnosed ST segment depression, then resolved spontaneously. Among the most appreciated functions there is also the detection of falls, which is able to immediately call the emergency services, as well as alerting the chosen contacts as soon as the smartwatch detects a sudden fall.

