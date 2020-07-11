Tech GiantsAppleTech NewsLaptops
Apple warns users against using webcam covers on MacBooks

By Brian Adam
Apple warns users against using MacBook webcam covers

Apple has published a new support document in which it warns users against use of the covers and covers for the webcams included in the MacBook. In the documentation, the Colossus of Cupertino notes that the use of a third-party cover could damage the screen.

If you close your MacBook with a camera cover installed, you may damage the display as the space between the screen and keyboard is designed for very tight tolerances. Covering the built-in camera may also interfere with the ambient light sensor and prevent features such as auto-brightness and True Tone from functioning“reads an excerpt from the document, which came following the growing reports that arrived on Reddit from some users who had reported serious damage to the display after using webcam covers on MacBooks.

The issues would be even more serious on the 16-inch MacBook Pro as they have even thinner bezels than previous models. The damage is however perfectly covered by the additional AppleCare + warranty, which must be purchased separately, while for those who do not have this warranty, technicians may also refuse to resolve it.

Apple also points out that MacBooks and webcams installed on their PCs are safe and include a green light that activates when they are in use. Consequently, in this way, the lenses are unlikely to be used for espionage.

