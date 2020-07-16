Tech GiantsAppleTech News
Updated:

Apple, victory against the European Commission: the 13 billion euro fine was canceled

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Latest newsBrian Adam -

Jack Chambers appointed minister of state for the Gaeltacht but a question about his ability to speak Irish

Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed in the Dáil today that the Fianna Fáil TD from Dublin West has been appointed...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

A colossal cosmic structure that spans 1.37 billion light years has been discovered

In a research published in The Astrophysical Journal, it has been described as an immense structure of 1.37 billion...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

The first packs of animated stickers are available on WhatsApp

A few days ago we learned that WhatsApp was experimenting in its beta versions of iOS and Android with...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Doubts about the future of the Gaeltacht state ministry as Calleary is promoted

Dara Calleary is thought to be most likely to be promoted due to the announcement that Agriculture Minister Barry...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Top StoriesBrian Adam -

This dangerous dolphin was 16 feet long and hunted!

Wisconsin: The dolphin is an innocent aquatic animal found in both oceans and rivers. But 25 million years ago...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Apple, victory against the European Commission: the 13 billion euro fine was canceled

The Court of the European Union quashed the European Commission ruling that had imposed on Apple to pay a fine of 13 billion euros for taxes not paid to the Irish government. The Brussels judges have confirmed the Cupertino company.

In fact, the ruling states that the European Antitrust, led by Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, it has not shown that Ireland’s tax agreements were linked to illegal state aid.

Apple, in fact, immediately after the sentence had appealed, which gave him the reason. In the reasons, we read that “the Court of First Instance annuls the contested decision on the ground that the Commission has failed to prove legally adequately the existence of a competitive advantage within the meaning of Article 107“.

There today’s ruling is not final, and the European Commission may, in turn, lodge an appeal to have everything reviewed. Meanwhile, in an email statement to Bloomberg, an Apple spokesman said the Cupertino company welcomed the court decision.

On the other hand, no comments were received from Brussels, nor from Commissioner Vestager, much less from other representatives of the European Commission.

Do you agree with this European Court ruling? Let us know as always through the comments section.

You May also Like to Read:

More Articles Like This

Apple releases iOS 13.6 in Italy: here are the news of the update

Apple Brian Adam -
While the most experienced developers and enthusiasts are testing iOS 14, Apple continues to update the stable version of its operating system for mobile...
Read more

New WiFi laser system for underwater communications

Communication Brian Adam -
WiFi technology is present in almost all aspects of our lives when it comes to an Internet connection. Be it the mobile, television, laptop,...
Read more

The best spacecraft created thanks to NASA’s Discovery program

Space tech Brian Adam -
From Kepler to Messenger we take a look at the most interesting spacecraft created for NASA's Discovery program. NASA has always focused heavily on its...
Read more

Apple Car Key: If you have a compatible car, you can now open it with your iPhone

Car Tech Brian Adam -
It was one of the great novelties, and surprises, of the last digital WWDC 2020 that those of Cupertino celebrated, and that was...
Read more

Amazon, the offers on Echoes continue: today it’s Echo Spot’s turn!

Amazon Brian Adam -
After the bomb offer on Echo Plus with Philips Hue bulb, we return to talk about the promotions proposed by Amazon on their smart...
Read more

Google confirms that the new Gmail with Chat, Rooms and Meet is, for the moment, for G Suite clients

Apps Brian Adam -
This morning it was leaked that (Gmail is going to integrate with chat, rooms and Meet video calls) (Gmail is preparing a great redesign...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY