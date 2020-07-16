Apple, victory against the European Commission: the 13 billion euro fine was canceled

The Court of the European Union quashed the European Commission ruling that had imposed on Apple to pay a fine of 13 billion euros for taxes not paid to the Irish government. The Brussels judges have confirmed the Cupertino company.

In fact, the ruling states that the European Antitrust, led by Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, it has not shown that Ireland’s tax agreements were linked to illegal state aid.

Apple, in fact, immediately after the sentence had appealed, which gave him the reason. In the reasons, we read that “the Court of First Instance annuls the contested decision on the ground that the Commission has failed to prove legally adequately the existence of a competitive advantage within the meaning of Article 107“.

There today’s ruling is not final, and the European Commission may, in turn, lodge an appeal to have everything reviewed. Meanwhile, in an email statement to Bloomberg, an Apple spokesman said the Cupertino company welcomed the court decision.

On the other hand, no comments were received from Brussels, nor from Commissioner Vestager, much less from other representatives of the European Commission.

Do you agree with this European Court ruling? Let us know as always through the comments section.