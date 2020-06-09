Tech GiantsAppleTech News
Updated:

Apple to announce goodbye to Intel processors to integrate its own chips at WWDC 2020, according to Bloomberg

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

CommunicationBrian Adam -

WiFi coverage: these are the obstacles that reduce the range of your wireless network and so you can avoid...

Our house is a real minefield for a WiFi network. Even if its size is modest. Coverage problems are...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
ComputingBrian Adam -

Samsung brings the new curved Odyssey G7 gaming monitor

Samsung has announced the revolutionary Odyssey G7 gaming monitor. Presented at CES 2020 in Las Vegas, the Odyssey line...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

The OnePlus 8T and 8T Pro will arrive in October with the Snapdragon 865+, according to HDBlog

OnePlus, like so many other manufacturers in the mobile market, has two launch windows open every year. The first...
Read more
MobileBrian Adam -

Unieuro, Samsung Galaxy A71 drops more and more in price

Following the discount on the Momo Design electric scooter, Unieuro returns to start an interesting promotion related to mobile...
Read more
ComputingBrian Adam -

The mega-guide to SSD hard drives: types, technology and how to choose the best for our PC

The disks or SSD drives in a short time they have become a most important hardware element in a...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

When will the new Vis a vis be seen on Netflix?

Vis a Vis is one of those Spanish series that have shown that quality and innovative content can be...
Read more
ComputingBrian Adam -

All about RAM: what it is and what role it plays in our mobile phones

Slowly but surely, mobile phones have become even more complex than personal computers, which is why more and more...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Apple to announce goodbye to Intel processors to integrate its own chips at WWDC 2020, according to Bloomberg

He said it already in 2018 and there are more and more clues that the well-known filter Mark Gurman hit the spot on Apple’s transition to its processors: It will be 2020 when the Cupertino say goodbye to Intel chips to put their own in computers, as we read in Bloomberg. This follows a row of information that placed the arrival of desktop computers and laptops with their own processor in 2021, now that the date of WWDC 2020 is just approaching.

According to the well-known editor, this will be the appointment to publicize what will be Apple’s third major transition talking about processors. Making a brief reminder, first we saw that it was passed from Motorola 68k to PowerPC and later from PowerPC to Intel, and the next thing is for Apple to stop depending on this giant of processors so that computers also mount chips from the house.

ARM-based Macs follow the expected schedule (based on leaks)

The new information comes about two weeks before one of the main Apple events, which this year will not pass as before, due to the need for personal distancing and isolation to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Thus, this conference “for developers” (which continues to be so, but which each year has captured the attention of more types of public) will be a virtual event next June 22nd.

Updates to the operating systems of the house (iOS, iPadOS, tvOS, macOS and watchOS) are usually presented at this event, but the hardware has not been strange at all, especially in recent years and according to what Gurman says today the company prepares announcement of change to ARM-based chips, a different architecture than Intel that has long been rumored for at least one Mac in 2021.

A manufacture that would be in charge of TSMC and that apparently would be based on 5 nanometers, in fact the latest information on this manufacturer spoke of the manufacture from 2024 of these chips in the United States. More and more pieces fit into this puzzle that contains an interesting technological and business movement, leaving Intel without this business.

Macbook pro

In the new information they keep that code name for the ARM processor development project, “Kalamata”, explaining that at WWDC developers will be given directions in time to adapt their work for the 2021 Macs. to say is that
Apple would have been working on three different processors based on the next Apple A14 and the future iPhone 12 ?, reaching the 12 cores (eight of them high-performance, four more efficient).

So the interesting matter is set for a somewhat different developer conference. As always, we will be attentive to tell you everything in detail and as soon as they announce it, waiting for that bulk of news especially focused on the software.

More Articles Like This

Xiaomi Redmi AX5, the cheapest new WiFi 6 router in the world

Communication Brian Adam -
Xiaomi It continues to surprise with the price of its routers. Until now the company had two models for sale, and each one has...
Read more

Rakuten TV: the STARZPLAY subscription service arrives with many TV series and films

Entertainment Brian Adam -
A few days after the arrival of the Euronews channel on Rakuten TV, the platform announced the launch of a new SVOD service, STARZPLAY....
Read more

Google says goodbye to Chromecast and welcomes "Sabrina" with Android TV

Editor's Pick Brian Adam -
Chromecast is one of the most successful HDMI keys in recent years, present in millions of homes where things are now much easier when...
Read more

Google Meet already has AI noise cancellation in the cloud: this is how this curious function works

Ai News Brian Adam -
Google Meet is starting to implement noise cancellation by cloud-based artificial intelligence. This function allows you to eliminate all those annoying noises when we...
Read more

XCOM 2 Collection, review for Nintendo Switch: save the world from anywhere

Game Reviews Brian Adam -
XCOM 2 lands on the Nintendo Switch in a collection form that includes all of the downloadable content it received, plus War of the...
Read more

Huawei P Smart S: new mid-range OLED for Europe with NFC and 4,000 mAh battery

Android Brian Adam -
Huawei continues to renew its catalogue of western terminals normally, despite the fact that the US blockade continues to prevent them from marketing their...
Read more
AppleBrian Adam -

Apple to announce goodbye to Intel processors to integrate its own chips at WWDC 2020, according to Bloomberg

He said it already in 2018 and there are more and more clues that the well-known filter Mark Gurman...
Read more
Communication

Xiaomi Redmi AX5, the cheapest new WiFi 6 router in the world

Brian Adam -
Xiaomi It continues to surprise with the price of its routers. Until now the company had two models for sale, and each one has...
Read more
Latest news

Guidelines issued on opening of restaurants and hotels

Brian Adam -
Fáilte Ireland has issued guidelines for hotels and restaurants on how they can reopen on the 29th of this month. For example, it is...
Read more
Entertainment

Rakuten TV: the STARZPLAY subscription service arrives with many TV series and films

Brian Adam -
A few days after the arrival of the Euronews channel on Rakuten TV, the platform announced the launch of a new SVOD service, STARZPLAY....
Read more
Editor's Pick

Google says goodbye to Chromecast and welcomes "Sabrina" with Android TV

Brian Adam -
Chromecast is one of the most successful HDMI keys in recent years, present in millions of homes where things are now much easier when...
Read more
Latest news

House prices and rent increase in May

Brian Adam -
House prices increased by 3.7% in May, according to Daft.ie. This represents a significant change from the 5.5% decrease experienced in April. According to national...
Read more
Ai News

Google Meet already has AI noise cancellation in the cloud: this is how this curious function works

Brian Adam -
Google Meet is starting to implement noise cancellation by cloud-based artificial intelligence. This function allows you to eliminate all those annoying noises when we...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

%d bloggers like this: