Apple, the green transition continues: products with zero impact on the environment by 2030

With a long press release recently released, Apple has announced that will become carbon neutral by 2030. The Colossus of Cupertino has revealed that this project will embrace all products and also the assembly line, and will be completed within ten years.

Apple has already achieved zero carbon emissions at the corporate level but has faced harsh criticism for the environmental impact of its devices and of products in general. As part of this new commitment, the American company will have to ensure that its products are carbon neutral throughout the life cycle.

This novelty will embrace the entire production chain, as revealed by CEO Tim Cook.

The plan is divided into two floors: one is planned 75% reduction in emissions, all while continuing to work on new solutions to permanently eliminate the remaining 25% of carbon. This will be possible through a variety of new projects and production processes, including the creation of robots and the allocation of budgets for the various initiatives.

Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice president for the environment, also announced that the company will establish the Impact Accelerator, to which will be added a roadmap that includes a series of actions including the design of products with low carbon content and the use of a robot called “Dave” which will dismantle the iPhone’s Taptic Engine in order to better recover key materials such as tungsten and rare earth magnets.