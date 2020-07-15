The General Court of the European Union has ruled that this country did not provide illegal assistance to technology giant Apple and therefore the company does not have to pay € 13.1 billion in tax to Revenue.

Both the State and Apple had appealed against the European Commission’s ruling in 2016 on the company’s tax payments in this country.

The Commission argued that decisions taken by Revenue in 1991 and 2007 had significantly reduced the tax payable by Apple and constituted illegal state aid.

A statement from the Department of Finance this morning said it was always the view of this country that Apple had been properly taxed and that Revenue’s decisions were in line with normal tax rules.

The ruling of the General Court today is in line with that view, it was said.

The European Commission is expected to appeal today ‘s ruling in the Court of Justice of the European Union, the highest court in the Union.

The Irish Business and Employers’ Confederation has welcomed the ruling but Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty said it was a bad day for the country’s taxpayers.