Apple shows emojis coming to iOS: there is a very heroic one!

On the day dedicated to emojis, Apple has announced the list of emojis that will arrive on iOS during the current year. They are 13 in all, and are obviously part of the selection approved in January by the Unicode Consortium, the consortium that oversees the standard.

There are emojis depicting the heart and lungs, but there is also a ninja, a boomerang and a matryoshka. However, looking at the list and the preview, what immediately caught our eye is the emoji of the pinched hand, which is one of the gestures most used by Italians, and in fact it is no coincidence that abroad has already been nicknamed “the emoji of the Italian hand“, the meaning of which varies according to locality and dialects.

There is also a transgender symbol, on which the consortium has worked on several occasions in recent times to encourage inclusion and above all avoid discrimination. Apple has not released any information on the launch date, but it is likely that they will be included at launch with iOS 14, the new operating system presented during WWDC and which will see the light on iPhone and iPad next autumn, probably already in September.

Apple recently released the first public beta of iOS 14, which everyone can install.