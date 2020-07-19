Tech GiantsAppleTech NewsAppsCommunication
Updated:

Apple shows emojis coming to iOS: there is a very heroic one!

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Corona VirusBrian Adam -

Coronavirus, the Italian study: "those who re-get in danger of developing the severe form"

An all-Italian study, published in the BMJ Global Health journal, is making much discussion and concern in the past...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Tech NewsBrian Adam -

Italian Spaceport of Virgin Galactic: this is where we are

We are in July 2020 and two years have passed since the close partnership between Virgin Galactic, Richard Branson's...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

Here’s how to see Comet NEOWISE: it will also be visible from Italy with the naked eye

Finally, the long-awaited moment has arrived for professional astronomers, amateurs and for all those who simply want to enjoy...
Read more
MicrosoftBrian Adam -

Layoffs in sight for Microsoft, 1000 jobs at risk

There global Coronavirus crisis would also have involved Microsoft. According to reports from various sites, in fact, the Redmond...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Hell on Earth: Hottest temperature recorded this year in Death Valley

There is a reason why this place is called Death Valley. If we were in a Hollywood movie, the...
Read more
ScienceBrian Adam -

This abysmal sponge has been compared to E.T because of its bizarre shape

We have more accurate maps and data on the surface of Mars than of the depths of our planet's...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Apple shows emojis coming to iOS: there is a very Italian one!

On the day dedicated to emojis, Apple has announced the list of emojis that will arrive on iOS during the current year. They are 13 in all, and are obviously part of the selection approved in January by the Unicode Consortium, the consortium that oversees the standard.

There are emojis depicting the heart and lungs, but there is also a ninja, a boomerang and a matryoshka. However, looking at the list and the preview, what immediately caught our eye is the emoji of the pinched hand, which is one of the gestures most used by Italians, and in fact it is no coincidence that abroad has already been nicknamed “the emoji of the Italian hand“, the meaning of which varies according to locality and dialects.

There is also a transgender symbol, on which the consortium has worked on several occasions in recent times to encourage inclusion and above all avoid discrimination. Apple has not released any information on the launch date, but it is likely that they will be included at launch with iOS 14, the new operating system presented during WWDC and which will see the light on iPhone and iPad next autumn, probably already in September.

Apple recently released the first public beta of iOS 14, which everyone can install.

You May also Like to Read:

More Articles Like This

These applications will allow you to leave your wallet at home this summer

Apps Brian Adam -
It's summer and when we go out we do it with the least amount of clothing possible, either with pants or short skirts, or...
Read more

Why the blue screen appears in Windows and how to fix it

How to? Brian Adam -
The Blue Screen of Death or BSOD We have always been scared because they show that something is wrong with the computer, that there...
Read more

Meet the 13 new emojis that will arrive on iPhone!

Communication Brian Adam -
To join the celebration of Emoji Day, Apple has introduced 13 new emojis that will arrive on all iPhones very soon. It is said that...
Read more

Do you know how to reposition several apps at the same time on the screen of your iPhone?

Apps Brian Adam -
When we buy a mobile, those instructions that have always come with old calculators have no longer made sense, because its use does not...
Read more

Our satellite, the moon, is 85 million years younger

Science Brian Adam -
In a new study by the German Aerospace Center, experts found that, in addition to having once a gigantic ocean of magma, our rocky...
Read more

For the first time ever, a human chromosome has been completely sequenced

Android Brian Adam -
Scientists have a good general understanding of human chromosomes, although there are still gaps. However, the latter may have been definitively eliminated, as a...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY