Apple should buy the DuckDuckGo search engine: analysts are sure

Despite being rivals in the field of smartphones, Apple and Google still have an agreement for the integration of the search engine in iOS. This indirectly makes the Cupertino company dependent on the search engine, which is why an analyst has advised Tim Cook to consider buying DuckDuckGo.

Let’s do some order first: according to some rumors Google would pay between 7 and 8 billion dollars a year to the Apple coffers for implementation in iOS and Siri, where is the default search option. This figure is enormous, and in the event that Big G were to renounce the agreement it would be a huge damage to the Bitten Apple, which at that point would have no choice but to opt for Microsoft’s Bing.

However, the effect would be the same: Apple would continue to be dependent on and closely linked to another company. Hence the advice of analyst Toni Sacconaghi of Bernstein, who invited the iPhone manufacturer to consider detecting DuckDuckGo, the search engine focused primarily on privacy and which according to him could be detected for less than $ 1 billion, a small figure if you count the liquidity available.

“We doubt that an Apple-owned DuckDuckGo can generate enough profits to recover the 7-8 billion dollars a year currently paid by Google. However, for Apple it would still be a better scenario than being unprepared compared to a withdrawal by Google and Microsoft“says Sacconaghi, according to whom DuckDuckGo would fully reflect Apple’s confidentiality values, while offering iOS users a search option free of any kind of invasive tracking.

The analyst believes that a possible purchase could also be blocked by the American regulatory bodies.