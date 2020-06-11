Apple reveals its plans for WWDC 2020: here are all the details

After the announcement of a few weeks ago, we finally have more details about the2020 edition of Apple’s WWDC.

In particular, according to what reported by Wccftech and SlashGear, the Cupertino company has unveiled the program of the event to be held starting from 19:00 Italian time of June 22, 2020. Clearly, as already widely announced, it will be a keynote only online, due to the current situation related to COVID-19.

In any case, the Cupertino company has published further details relating to the event on its official website (in English). Here we read that the keynote will be transmitted directly from the Apple Park and that the live broadcast will be visible through the usual channels, from the official Apple portal to the company’s YouTube channel. Obviously, there will also be a replica for those who will not be able to follow the live streaming.

As for the company’s plans, the official note reads that we will talk about the “future of iOS, iPad OS, macOS, tvOS and watchOS”. In short, the Cupertino company was very clear: it will be an event focused on software. That said, in addition to the initial keynote, there will be other events that can be reviewed in reply. It will be content dedicated mainly to developers, but it is said that interesting information will not be revealed even during these “secondary” events that will follow the main keynote of WWDC 2020.

Put simply, everything seems to be ready at Apple. We just have to wait a few more days: June 22, 2020, is not that far!

In the meantime, a rumour has surfaced about the possible presence of the first ARM chips for Mac at WWDC 2020. We’ll see.