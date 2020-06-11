Tech GiantsAppleTech News
Updated:

Apple reveals its plans for WWDC 2020: here are all the details

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Editor's PickBrian Adam -

Xiaomi launches a smart kitchen for less than 200 euros

Xiaomi It continues to innovate and launch curious new products on the market. While we wait for the launch...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Car TechBrian Adam -

Emulates: the electric motorcycle with McFly technology that allows you to travel through time

As is happening in the electric car sector, motorcycles are living their own revolution in the heart of this...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

When will the new Vis a vis be seen on Netflix?

Vis a Vis is one of those Spanish series that have shown that quality and innovative content can be...
Read more
5G NewsBrian Adam -

OPPO Find X2 Neo Review: 5G and balanced specifications at the right price

After a few weeks of testing and the publication of the preview together with Find X2 Lite, the time...
Read more
Editor's PickBrian Adam -

Google says goodbye to Chromecast and welcomes "Sabrina" with Android TV

Chromecast is one of the most successful HDMI keys in recent years, present in millions of homes where things...
Read more
Game ReviewsBrian Adam -

eFootball PES 2020: Review of the free Euro 2020 DLC

The European Football Championships are played on Pro Evolution Soccer: let's analyze together all the details of the new...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Xiaomi launches the Mijia Laser Projector TV 1S 4K, its new 4K projector with HDR

This week is going to be very big for Xiaomi. The company will present its new My Band 5,...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Apple reveals its plans for WWDC 2020: here are all the details

After the announcement of a few weeks ago, we finally have more details about the2020 edition of Apple’s WWDC.

In particular, according to what reported by Wccftech and SlashGear, the Cupertino company has unveiled the program of the event to be held starting from 19:00 Italian time of June 22, 2020. Clearly, as already widely announced, it will be a keynote only online, due to the current situation related to COVID-19.

In any case, the Cupertino company has published further details relating to the event on its official website (in English). Here we read that the keynote will be transmitted directly from the Apple Park and that the live broadcast will be visible through the usual channels, from the official Apple portal to the company’s YouTube channel. Obviously, there will also be a replica for those who will not be able to follow the live streaming.

As for the company’s plans, the official note reads that we will talk about the “future of iOS, iPad OS, macOS, tvOS and watchOS”. In short, the Cupertino company was very clear: it will be an event focused on software. That said, in addition to the initial keynote, there will be other events that can be reviewed in reply. It will be content dedicated mainly to developers, but it is said that interesting information will not be revealed even during these “secondary” events that will follow the main keynote of WWDC 2020.

Put simply, everything seems to be ready at Apple. We just have to wait a few more days: June 22, 2020, is not that far!

In the meantime, a rumour has surfaced about the possible presence of the first ARM chips for Mac at WWDC 2020. We’ll see.

More Articles Like This

Why is it called WhatsApp and its logo is green? Know its history

Social Networks Brian Adam -
The WhatsApp app has revolutionized communication in the 21st century and to find out how it was born, here we leave you with the...
Read more

This 128GB microSD costs less than a 64GB one: that’s where

Shopping Guide Brian Adam -
After describing the discount on Echo and Echo Plus, let's go back to talking about the offers in the technological field. This time, the...
Read more

Pixel Launcher on Android 11 debuts new app suggestions on the home screen

Android Brian Adam -
As usual, Google only officially announces the news of Android 11 that will reach all devices, leaving unannounced other news regarding its own customization...
Read more

NVIDIA RTX 3080 may have the most expensive heatsink in history

Electronics Brian Adam -
After the first alleged photos of a few days ago, we return to talk about the wait NVIDIA RTX 3080. More precisely, it is...
Read more

Google and Telefónica allies in Spain, what do they want to achieve?

Google Brian Adam -
Cloud storage and everything related to this work environment is booming. Companies like Amazon, Microsoft or Google itself have an important business set up...
Read more

Impossible peaks: the highest mountains of the Solar System

Science Brian Adam -
Not only the Earth, but the other planets of the Solar System also have incredibly high peaks, let's see what they are. What is the...
Read more
AppleBrian Adam -

Apple reveals its plans for WWDC 2020: here are all the details

After the announcement of a few weeks ago, we finally have more details about the2020 edition of Apple's WWDC. In...
Read more
Social Networks

Why is it called WhatsApp and its logo is green? Know its history

Brian Adam -
The WhatsApp app has revolutionized communication in the 21st century and to find out how it was born, here we leave you with the...
Read more
Shopping Guide

This 128GB microSD costs less than a 64GB one: that’s where

Brian Adam -
After describing the discount on Echo and Echo Plus, let's go back to talking about the offers in the technological field. This time, the...
Read more
Science

Biotechnology company plans to release genetically modified mosquitoes

Brian Adam -
In an attempt to stop the spread of diseases like dengue and Zika, a biotechnology company called Oxitec plans to release millions of genetically...
Read more
Latest news

Another eight Covid-19 fatalities in the State, eight new cases

Brian Adam -
The health authorities announced this afternoon that eight others have died of Covid-19 disease in the State and that there are eight new cases. This...
Read more
Android

Pixel Launcher on Android 11 debuts new app suggestions on the home screen

Brian Adam -
As usual, Google only officially announces the news of Android 11 that will reach all devices, leaving unannounced other news regarding its own customization...
Read more
Electronics

NVIDIA RTX 3080 may have the most expensive heatsink in history

Brian Adam -
After the first alleged photos of a few days ago, we return to talk about the wait NVIDIA RTX 3080. More precisely, it is...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

%d bloggers like this: